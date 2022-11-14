Read full article on original website
Coconut White Texas Sheet Cake
There’s more than one way to make a Texas sheet cake. Now, there’s more than one way to make a Texas Sheet Cake, you know. There’s Classic White Texas Sheet Cake, of course. But we’ve also got black forest and almond and eggnog and turtle… What I’m saying is, we love a Texas Sheet Cake here at 12 Tomatoes. So here’s another one! This time we’ve got a coconut version for you and it’s every bit as soft and sweet and white as the classic, but this time has a tropical twist.
Easy Apple-Cinnamon Skillet Cobbler
Somewhere between the perfect apple crisp and apple cobbler, this easy cinnamon-spiced apple skillet cobbler recipe comes together using just one bowl. Pastry chef Shania Broyan recommends a mix of firm, fresh Mutzu apples and Granny Smith apples and suggests picking your own or shopping for them at local farmers markets during fall apple season. Flavored with oats, brown sugar, and sweet cream butter, the cobbler has the crunchy texture and nutty flavor reminiscent of apple crisp but bakes up light and tender thanks to the shortcake-style batter for cobbler.
How to Make a Buttery and Delicious Pineapple Dump Cake
Dump cakes are one of the easiest kinds of desserts to make. Gather up a few ingredients, layer them in a 13×9-in. pan and voila! You’ve got a cake that doesn’t even need to be frosted. This pineapple dump cake recipe isn’t any different. Pineapple lovers will love every bite of this juicy treat.
Cinnamon-Spiced Shortbread
Forty years ago, Ina Garten tasted that she’s thought about for decades. The recipe came from Eli Zabar, owner of E.A.T., a New York City restaurant known for its pastries. “I remember thinking, This is the perfect shortbread,” she said. “I’ve used it for so many things, including a crust for a raspberry tart.” Yes, that famous raspberry tart from her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.
Reese's Newest Treat Is a Riff on a Childhood Favorite
Just because you're a 30-year-old adult with a salary and 401(k) (good for you!), doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sweet nostalgia of animal crackers—especially when they're smothered in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter. The same logic applies to naps. The candy maker is expanding on its line of...
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Wendy's Just Added 2 Italian-Inspired Sandwiches & Garlic Fries to the Menu
Peppermint Frostys aren’t the only new item Wendy’s is trotting out for the holidays. Just a week after it unveiled that holiday-themed dessert, it has unveiled two more new menu items. On November 16, Wendy’s will debut an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich that can be ordered with a...
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
How They Made the Surreal Dishes in ‘The Menu’
One of the first courses served at Hawthorn, the eerily pristine restaurant that provides the backdrop for Mark Mylod’s The Menu, is a mound of rock topped with barely frozen sea water and foraged aquatic greens. But this dish—like many others in the film that require tweezers for assembly and can only be described as “thalassic”—is not merely a prop food.
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
Spam Will Be Available in a Figgy Pudding Flavor This Winter
This holiday season, you'll be able to offer guests something extra unique to eat. Spam officially launched its limited edition Figgy Pudding, which will be available for purchase at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Spam.com. Not sure what figgy pudding is? Don't worry. I didn't know either. It's traditionally a rich, boiled...
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
Cinnamon-Cardamom Sufganiyot
No Hanukkah is complete without sufganiyot on the dessert table. In Eitan Bernath’s wonderfully spiced version, he begins with a classic yeasted dough fried to golden perfection. A quick roll in cinnamon-sugar gives the pillowy doughnut a delightfully crisp exterior. Cardamom pastry cream fills the centers, making them decadent but also comforting. These are perfect for a holiday spread or any time you want to treat yourself.
Win the Chance to Be a Rockette at Radio City's 'Christmas Spectacular'
New York City dancers, now is your chance to appear with the iconic Rockettes and perform on stage at a Radio City's Christmas Spectacular show. Pepsi is giving one lucky winner the holiday-themed opportunity of a lifetime—becoming a Rockette for one night. Fans in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut can enter the contest for a chance to win the highly-coveted prize, which includes a walk-on role in the "New York at Christmas" scene during the Christmas Spectacular show on December 28. The winner will also bring home four tickets to take their friends to the show, and they'll even have access to the exclusive Roxy Suite before the show.
These Earl Grey cupcakes are the perfect bite-sized sweet for tea lovers
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Who knew that tea and cupcakes were such...
The Best Chicago Comfort Foods to Enjoy from Home
Winter is coming, and you’re going to need all the joy you can muster to make it through. That’s why we asked Chicago’s movers and shakers to shout-out their favorite places—the comfort food that keeps them fueled during the Windy City’s brutal cold months. The first meal that comes to mind is the shepherd's pie from Wilde in Lakeview, a savory dish that's topped with mashed potatoes and lies in a bed of Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, and beef gravy, which sits on a parmesan cheese crust. But that’s just the beginning of the heart-warming cuisine on offer in the Windy City.
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Triple Treat Box for the Holidays
With the holiday season approaching, Pizza Hut is bringing a gift for longtime fans. That's right, the Triple Treat Box is back. As Brand Eating reports, pizza chain's stacked box features a pair of medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls for dessert. It all comes wrapped in special holiday packaging, making for a three-course holiday meal. You can deck the pizzas out with any one topping of your choice from Pizza Hut's many options.
