New York City dancers, now is your chance to appear with the iconic Rockettes and perform on stage at a Radio City's Christmas Spectacular show. Pepsi is giving one lucky winner the holiday-themed opportunity of a lifetime—becoming a Rockette for one night. Fans in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut can enter the contest for a chance to win the highly-coveted prize, which includes a walk-on role in the "New York at Christmas" scene during the Christmas Spectacular show on December 28. The winner will also bring home four tickets to take their friends to the show, and they'll even have access to the exclusive Roxy Suite before the show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO