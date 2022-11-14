Read full article on original website
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Dollar Tree Customer Receives Job Offer After Picking Fight With Manager
The customer was purportedly upset that only one of the store's registers was open.
Schools Revise Curriculum, Still Under Fire for 'Whitewashing' History
After Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was swept into office last year over fevered concerns around issues like critical race theory in Virginia's public schools, some residents of the commonwealth feared the worst. This week, some believed those fears were realized. After completion of proposed social studies guidelines with extensive public...
Red Tide or Blue Wave, Americans Stay Poor | Opinion
America is not destined for a civil war, but a civil reckoning. Our politics will be the last to reflect it.
