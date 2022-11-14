Cheektowaga Police partnering with Kia to distribute free steering wheel locks

The Cheektowaga Police Department announced Monday a partnership with Kia to distribute free steering wheel locks to Kia-owning Cheektowaga residents.

The free locks apply only to residents that own Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2021.

The steering wheel lock distribution comes in the wake of a TikTok "Kia Challenge" where thieves demonstrate how to steal Kia-manufactured cars using just a USB cord.

The challenge has local ties to the Buffalo area after four teenagers died in a fatal crash on Route 33. The victims were believed to have participated in the Kia Challenge after the vehicle they were in was found to be a stolen Kia Sportage.

The steering wheel locks will be available at the front desk of the Cheektowaga police station at all hours to Cheektowaga residents on a first come basis.

Residents who qualify must bring the registration card for their Kia-manufactured vehicle, along with the car key. One free lock will be given per qualifying vehicle.

As the lock supply diminishes, the police department plans to release updates on social media.