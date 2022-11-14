Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
wwnytv.com
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
wwnytv.com
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
wwnytv.com
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church. Bud was employed in the transportation department at...
wwnytv.com
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
(WWNY) - This is as of Thursday at 9:15pm. First, the official warnings as the lake effect snow machine swings from Oswego County up to Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern Oneida is set to expire at 4 a.m. Friday. They...
wwnytv.com
Fire heavily damages Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
wwnytv.com
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer. Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell)...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
wwnytv.com
Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Washington Street in Watertown Wednesday. City police say 47-year-old Michael Worley was crossing the 800 block of Washington, which is near Samaritan Medical Center, around 5:45 p.m. when he was struck by the southbound truck, which was equipped with a plow and driven by 66-year-old William Leslie, also of Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm. Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other...
wwnytv.com
Traffic light delays frustrate Potsdam commuters
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Long wait times at a Potsdam intersection have some commuters growing impatient. The state knows about the problem, but fixing it is easier said than done. When heading into downtown Potsdam, drivers hit a complex intersection where Route 11, Route 56, Clarkson Avenue and Maple...
wwnytv.com
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
wwnytv.com
Why will Watertown Golf Club financial deal be secret? Depends on who you ask
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Watertown goes through with doing a golf course deal with developers Mike Lundy and PJ Simao for $3.4 million, who gets how much money will be kept out of the public’s view. Why? It depends on who you ask about what was said behind closed doors.
wwnytv.com
Potsdam standout signs to play hockey at St. Lawrence University
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam Sandstoners girls’ hockey standout Kennedy Emerson put pen to paper Monday afternoon, officially signing to play hockey next year at Division I St. Lawrence University in Canton. Emerson, who has played hockey for five years, has been a key contributor on the offensive...
wwnytv.com
Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
wwnytv.com
Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday. The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service...
wwnytv.com
Who will fill Assemblyman-elect’s county legislature seat?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Scott Gray headed to Albany in January, Jefferson County will be looking to fill a legislature seat. Gray, who won the election for the 116th Assembly District, currently serves as legislator of District 13, which covers the southeast portion of the city of Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Expect snow around the area this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is on the way, and we have alerts to prove it. Today will be quiet, though. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. It stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures started in the teens and 20s. Snow starts up overnight. A winter...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued lake effect snow warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Lewis County’s warning begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, snow will occur across southwestern Lewis County, especially across...
wwnytv.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A heavy, wet snow was falling Wednesday morning and it’s making some roads slippery. The Lewis County Sheriff’s office issued a travel advisory for the entire county just before 6 a.m. because of icy roads. It will be in effect until further notice.
