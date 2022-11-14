Read full article on original website
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation,...
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
Oahu man who shot 19-yr-old in road rage incident sentenced to life in prison: Prosecutor
Reyes, the 38-year-old man, shot 19-year-old, Triston Billimon after forcing him to stop near the likelike offramp of the H-1 freeway in Kalihi, officials said.
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
2 Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime in white man’s beating
HONOLULU (AP) — A jury on Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man who was fixing up a house he purchased in their remote Maui neighborhood. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi...
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police need help identifying two men accused of damaging two rail cars last month. Surveillance video shows the pair trespassing in a restricted area behind Leeward Community College on Oct. 9 around 3 a.m. Officials said they damaged the two rail cars then fled the scene...
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday. Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and...
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
Mailbox intentionally set on fire in Kapolei, HPD says.
On Friday, Nov, 11 around 12:27 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department requested for HPD to show up at the scene of the alleged arson in the third-degree case.
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins. A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. 6 days after election, close races remain...
Stay vigilant this holiday season to avoid being targeted by criminals
Police arrested several juveniles they said could be responsible for a number of robberies in the Ala Moana area recently. It's a reminder to everyone to remain vigilant this holiday season.
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family friendly. With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily. 6 days after...
Addressing crime, safety concerns in Waikiki crucial to bolstering tourism, city leaders say
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Public safety and tourism leaders are taking more steps to address growing crimes in Waikiki. The Visitor Industry Public Safety Coalition and the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association hosted today's safety conference at the Hawaii Convention Center. It was open to the public.
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
