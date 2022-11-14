ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

Kaneohe, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
informnny.com

2 Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime in white man’s beating

HONOLULU (AP) — A jury on Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man who was fixing up a house he purchased in their remote Maui neighborhood. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday. Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
WAIPAHU, HI

WAIPAHU, HI

