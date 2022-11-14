ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night

By KRDO News
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery and two attempted armed robberies Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers received reports of an attempted robbery at 8:08 p.m. CSPD said the suspects tried robbing the Cullivers at 2925 New Center Point.

While in the drive-through window, CSPD said the suspects demanded money from the clerk through the window. The clerk managed to close the window and the manager locked it. That's when the suspects fled in, what's described, as a black small SUV.

A short time later, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a robbery at the Subway at 7935 Constitution Ave. involving a vehicle fitting the first attempted robberies description. According to CSPD, a single suspect entered the store, brandished a gun, and the money was surrendered. The suspect then left as the passenger in a black small SUV.

Then, at 9:04 p.m., CSPD said a single male wearing a facemask entered the 7-Eleven at 7718 E. Woodmen Rd. After showing a gun, he demanded money. However, the clerk refused.

CSPD said the suspect fired a round into the ceiling, but still, the clerk refused to give money. Finally, the suspect left getting into a gray or black sedan.

At this time, police haven't released information on any suspects.

