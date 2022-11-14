ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
Texas teacher caught on camera making racist comments by students

In Austin, Texas, a white teacher was caught on camera telling his middle school students, some of them Black, that he believes his race is “superior.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on how that school district recently announced that the teacher no longer works there as their community comes to terms with the disturbing video. Nov. 15, 2022.
A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
