When do kids need to go to the ER, urgent care, or doctor's office?

Pediatric hospital beds have been filling up throughout Michigan due to respiratory viruses. To help relieve stress on the hospital system, health experts want parents to know when to take a child to the pediatrician’s office, urgent care, or an emergency room.

I’m a parent, and I know it can be upsetting and sometimes scary to see your child sick and feeling awful. And you want to get them help and on the mend right away. But not everything is an emergency. In fact, there are specific symptoms that indicate to parents whether their child should see their pediatrician or visit urgent care or the ER.

First, if your child is not feeling well but can go about their usual routine, then it’s most likely you can schedule a visit with your pediatrician. Symptoms include:

Sore throat

Cough

Earaches

Minor pains, bumps or bruises

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Drainage from the eye

Fever in a child over 2 months old

A fussy baby

For Urgent Care, these centers also provide non-emergency care. And you typically go when your doctor's office is closed, and your child has these types of symptoms:

Minor burns

Minor asthma flares

Small cuts

Sprains or minor fractures

An injury or an illness that doesn’t seem serious but cannot wait til the next day

Now, here are some situations and symptoms when you should bring your child to an emergency room:

Difficulty breathing

Severe burn

Dehydration

Severe abdominal pain

Severe allergic reaction

Deep wound or bleeding heavily

Coughing or throwing up blood

Inability to wake up a child

A bone injury that’s causing loss of movement

Fevers with headache and stiff neck, or in a child under the age of 2 months

And a child that suddenly can’t speak, see or move normally or appears confused

Parents should call 911 if their child is:

choking

has severe breathing difficulty

has turned blue

has experienced a head injury or is unconscious

has a neck or spine injury

is bleeding so bad it can’t be stopped

is experiencing a seizure that’s lasting more than 5 minutes

Now, I know that sometimes you can’t tell how sick a child really is, especially when they’re young and can’t express themselves. If it’s after hours, many pediatricians' offices have an answering service that can connect you with a physician on-call. If not, then always trust your parental instinct. But if you can, please avoid Emergency Rooms to ease the burden on staff and hospital systems.