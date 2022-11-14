Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Richland One employee has been arrested after an argument led to an alleged physical altercation with a student on Tuesday. According to the District and the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Shermanda Thompson, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a physical altercation with a student after the student refused to leave a classroom desk.
wach.com
Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
wach.com
SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
wach.com
'Evil stuff': SC residents, community leaders speak out after deadly nightclub shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Some long-time Columbia residents and community leaders are up in arms about what they say is an increase in gun violence on Broad River Road after a deadly shooting happened at a popular nightclub in that area. Richland County deputies say a 34-year-old man was...
wach.com
Deputies searching for runaway teen with medical condition
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 17-year-old with a medical condition, the office said late Tuesday night. Officials say the teen, Zaniyah Johnson, was last seen around her Joyce Street address in Sumter on Tuesday wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt, black and white plaid pajama pants with white bubble slides.
wach.com
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
wach.com
Cayce Police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Charles Russell has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County. Russell left his home at 1:20 p.m....
wach.com
4 dead, 19 drug overdoses in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 4 people dead, and almost two dozen people sent to the hospital. for drug overdoses, authorities in Kershaw County say. It happened all in one day last Thursday. ”I just wish people would wake up and see the light, and quit messing with all...
wach.com
'We don't like this': Police chief fired up after string of home break-ins
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — The chief of police for Forest Acres is speaking out after a series of break-ins that have plagued various neighborhoods throughout the city, as well as Richland County. It’s a problem several law enforcement agencies tell WACH FOX News they’ve started to see more of, and sooner than in previous years.
wach.com
Sumter County man with medical conditions last seen nine days ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter County man was reported missing Wednesday evening after family members say he hasn't returned home in over a week. Officials say 20-year-old Ricky Jefferson left his home on Avenue A in Mayesville back on November 7, and hasn't been by family members seen since.
wach.com
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
wach.com
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
wach.com
"They're just like us:" Sheriff's Dept. graduates first ever Muslim class
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking to break barriers. On Nov. 17, the local law enforcement agency hosted its first-ever graduation for its Muslim Citizens Academy at the Majid Noor Ul Huda Mosque in Columbia. More than two dozen Muslim citizens from the Mosque...
wach.com
Coroner identifies man who was shot and killed in Comanchee Trail homicide
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm at 1035 Comanchee Trail (Riverbank Retreat Apartments), West Columbia in Lexington County. According to Coroner Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia,...
wach.com
Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One man was found dead after a police standoff following a domestic dispute at a West Columbia home Tuesday. Officials say one woman was rescued after an hours-long standoff at a house on the 300 block of Westgate Drive, which neighbors say began as a domestic violence incident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
wach.com
"They didn't die in vain:" Loved ones remember sisters killed one year later
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Otisha Mickens honored her daughters, Jazzmyne and Jaimey Green, one year after they were shot and killed in Lexington County. On Tuesday night, a vigil was put together at the Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, where the sisters were laid to rest. Family...
wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
wach.com
Lane shut down after tractor-trailer fuel spill on I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s HazMat 1 are currently on the scene of a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on I-77 north bound at mile marker 2. One lane of traffic is currently shut down. Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution...
wach.com
Rapid Shelter Columbia nearly 40 percent filled
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More homeless people are now living in the city's Rapid Shelter Columbia , a temporary housing facility of 50 pods the city built to deal with the roughly 200 homeless people living on the streets. As temperatures are starting to drop, local partners say the...
wach.com
Good Day Columbia Question of the Week
COLUMBIA, SC — Good morning all!. This GDC Question of the Week involves a debate that many are sure to be having right now. Simply put, when do you put up your Christmas decorations?. Tune in to Good Day Columbia on Friday for our Coffee Talk segment to find...
Comments / 0