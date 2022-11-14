ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

No one in American politics brings Democrats -- and fed-up conservatives -- together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump's announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him -- again -- and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught

More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family's business dealings

After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings. "In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his...
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before Georgia grand jury

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Wednesday testified before a Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to a statement from her attorneys. "Ms. Hutchinson was pleased to cooperate with the Fulton County...
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?

The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
Obama: Democrats 'thumped' election deniers in key midterm races

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. "They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
Pence will appear at CNN town hall amid speculation about his 2024 plans

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the day after former President Donald Trump announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential race. The event follows the release on Tuesday of Pence's autobiography, "So Help Me God," in which...
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
