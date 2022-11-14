Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took an aggressive...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
No one in American politics brings Democrats -- and fed-up conservatives -- together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump's announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him -- again -- and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught
More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican 'censorship' lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden
Congressional Republicans don't yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump Org. stopped illegal tax practices when Donald Trump took office, former CFO testifies
The Trump Organization stopped several illegal tax practices around 2017 when Donald Trump took office, former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg testified in a New York court on Thursday, but he said the Trump family was not involved in wrongdoing. "Mr. Trump became president and everybody was looking at our...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family's business dealings
After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings. "In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
As Trump blusters, DeSantis builds his case but tells people to 'chill out' with 2024 talk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, already a master at sidestepping questions about his political future, is proving equally adept at tiptoeing around Donald Trump as he builds a case for his party's nomination in 2024. As Trump staged the unveiling of a third presidential campaign, DeSantis in public and behind closed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before Georgia grand jury
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Wednesday testified before a Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to a statement from her attorneys. "Ms. Hutchinson was pleased to cooperate with the Fulton County...
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump faces billionaires in retreat and tabloid trolling a day after campaign announcement
A day after Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, he faced public defections from billionaire backers and vicious trolling from a once-friendly New York tabloid -- underscoring his early challenges in mounting a political comeback nearly two years after the end of his divisive presidency. Stephen Schwarzman,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
In surprise testimony, Oath Keeper apologizes for going into the Capitol on January 6
In a raw and emotional testimony on Wednesday, Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy, recounted being dragged into the conspiratorial underbelly of the internet and how she believed she was acting like an American patriot on January 6, 2021. Watkins made a surprise...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump's motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that then-deputy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee pushes back on Pence 'closing the door' on his potential testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence's recent comments that Congress has "no right" to his testimony and that he was "closing the door" on it. "The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ivanka Trump says she does not 'plan to be involved in politics' following father's campaign announcement
Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn't plan to be involved in former President Donald Trump's campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House. "I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Swiss arrest alleged Ukrainian cybercriminal hunted by the FBI for a decade
A Ukrainian man wanted for over a decade by the FBI for a multimillion-dollar hacking scheme has been arrested in Switzerland and is awaiting extradition to the US, Swiss authorities confirmed to CNN Wednesday. Vyacheslav Penchukov, known as "Tank" online, is accused of being a major player in a racketeering...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory
President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people. By 5:30 am local time in Bali, where the president was attending the G20...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Obama: Democrats 'thumped' election deniers in key midterm races
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. "They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pence will appear at CNN town hall amid speculation about his 2024 plans
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the day after former President Donald Trump announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential race. The event follows the release on Tuesday of Pence's autobiography, "So Help Me God," in which...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate
Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
