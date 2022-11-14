ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided

The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall. So far three rail unions have rejected the proposed agreements and are set to go...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Cherokee Nation's demand for a congressional delegate gets a hearing in the House

Nearly two centuries ago, the US government promised the Cherokee people a seat in Congress in exchange for giving up their homelands. So far, it hasn't delivered. But that promise came one step closer to being fulfilled on Wednesday after the House Rules Committee held a historic hearing on seating the Cherokee Nation's delegate -- a right that the tribe asserts it was granted in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly

Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But though the GOP has captured control of the House in the midterm election, albeit by a very slim margin, there's not much the party can do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing when it assumes power in January.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
UTAH STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Iranian hackers compromise US government network in cryptocurrency generating scheme, officials say

Iranian government-sponsored hackers compromised the network of an unnamed US federal government agency starting in February, stealing passwords on the network and installing software to generate cryptocurrency, US officials said Wednesday. Though the hack likely began in February, officials at the Department of Homeland Security responded to the breach in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage

The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster. There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday's successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program

The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration's student debt relief program. "The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week," the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge's ruling striking down the policy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?

The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

3 Takeaways from Biden's trip to summits in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia

President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Wednesday evening after a whirlwind slate of summits across two different continents -- his largest opportunity yet to play diplomat-in-chief among other world leaders in a world reemerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. The trip -- spanning Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for summits focused...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What is Title 42, and what happens now that a federal judge has blocked it?

A federal judge's order blocking Title 42 raises many questions. But there's no doubt the ruling has major implications for the Biden administration's border strategy. US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's Tuesday decision requires officials to end a controversial Trump-era policy -- something that officials predicted earlier this year would lead to a new influx of migrants trying to cross into the United States.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught

More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority

Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they'd hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees -- and they plan to make...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy