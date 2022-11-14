Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided
The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall. So far three rail unions have rejected the proposed agreements and are set to go...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Cherokee Nation's demand for a congressional delegate gets a hearing in the House
Nearly two centuries ago, the US government promised the Cherokee people a seat in Congress in exchange for giving up their homelands. So far, it hasn't delivered. But that promise came one step closer to being fulfilled on Wednesday after the House Rules Committee held a historic hearing on seating the Cherokee Nation's delegate -- a right that the tribe asserts it was granted in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly
Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But though the GOP has captured control of the House in the midterm election, albeit by a very slim margin, there's not much the party can do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing when it assumes power in January.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate
Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Iranian hackers compromise US government network in cryptocurrency generating scheme, officials say
Iranian government-sponsored hackers compromised the network of an unnamed US federal government agency starting in February, stealing passwords on the network and installing software to generate cryptocurrency, US officials said Wednesday. Though the hack likely began in February, officials at the Department of Homeland Security responded to the breach in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory
President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people. By 5:30 am local time in Bali, where the president was attending the G20...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster. There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday's successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program
The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration's student debt relief program. "The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week," the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge's ruling striking down the policy.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in the second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee pushes back on Pence 'closing the door' on his potential testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence's recent comments that Congress has "no right" to his testimony and that he was "closing the door" on it. "The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nancy Pelosi announces she won't run for leadership post, marking the end of an era
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics. Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, said that she would...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
In surprise testimony, Oath Keeper apologizes for going into the Capitol on January 6
In a raw and emotional testimony on Wednesday, Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy, recounted being dragged into the conspiratorial underbelly of the internet and how she believed she was acting like an American patriot on January 6, 2021. Watkins made a surprise...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
3 Takeaways from Biden's trip to summits in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia
President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Wednesday evening after a whirlwind slate of summits across two different continents -- his largest opportunity yet to play diplomat-in-chief among other world leaders in a world reemerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. The trip -- spanning Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for summits focused...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What is Title 42, and what happens now that a federal judge has blocked it?
A federal judge's order blocking Title 42 raises many questions. But there's no doubt the ruling has major implications for the Biden administration's border strategy. US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's Tuesday decision requires officials to end a controversial Trump-era policy -- something that officials predicted earlier this year would lead to a new influx of migrants trying to cross into the United States.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught
More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Difficult decisions': Britain announces higher taxes and spending cuts in warning sign for other governments
The United Kingdom has already entered a recession and is battling decades-high inflation, eroding standards of living for millions of people across the country. Now, Britons must also stomach higher taxes and reductions to public services as the government tries to get its finances on more solid footing — underscoring the tough road ahead.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority
Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they'd hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees -- and they plan to make...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump faces billionaires in retreat and tabloid trolling a day after campaign announcement
A day after Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, he faced public defections from billionaire backers and vicious trolling from a once-friendly New York tabloid -- underscoring his early challenges in mounting a political comeback nearly two years after the end of his divisive presidency. Stephen Schwarzman,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took an aggressive...
Comments / 0