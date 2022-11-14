Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
Related
WITN
ECU men claw back from double digits down again to edge Hampton
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University men’s basketball team overcame a 17-point second half deficit to beat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night in Greenville. Wynston Tabbs in the lineup and made it count five straight points to help ECU hang around but they trailed most of the night again.
WITN
ECU women’s basketball battles past High Point in overtime
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball battled and pulled away in overtime to beat High Point 65-54 in a matinee Wednesday afternoon in Greenville. “Education Day” 6,657 fans an attendance record for the women’s program. Danae McNeal doing it at both ends of the floor. She...
WITN
ECU football’s Mitchell and Johnson progress to pads at practice Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU football back to work at practice Wednesday. Both Keaton Mitchell and CJ Johnson were in pads and participated in red jerseys. A step in the right direction toward playing on Saturday against Houston. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers also back to full pads for practice. Good signs as they ready for their final home game of the year.
WITN
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Wooden Award Preseason watch list
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State sophomore, and former Farmville Central star, Terquavion Smith named to the John Wooden Award preseason top 50 watch list. Smith is averaging 22.5 points per game so far this season. The Wooden Award goes to the MVP of men’s college basketball. Do you...
crescentcitysports.com
Elpheage leads John F. Kennedy to special football season
Lynaris Elpheage, Sr. showed up at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans in 2020, excited about his first head coaching position. His excitement was dampened immediately when he was greeted by a football squad unable to provide a depth chart. The Cougars had just eight players. “I just...
WITN
Sports Spotlight - Greenville’s Lawrence proves hard work pays off as she earns spot at division-I Kentucky
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose does not have a varsity gymnastics team. But they do have a student who is one of the best gymnasts around. Senior Kaila Lawrence practices twice a day at Rose’s Gymnastics Training Center in Greenville. Hard work which has paid off big time.
WDSU
McMain, Mcdonogh 35 basketball players filmed in brawl meet to work out differences
NEW ORLEANS — Two basketball teams filmed in a brawl last week have come together to work out their differences. On Tuesday, basketball players from McDonogh 35 and Eleanor McMain met at 35's gymnasium to speak with counselors and school alumni about overcoming obstacles and conflict resolution. Jourdan Fortier...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
WITN
J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
WITN
ECU’s ‘Bright Star’ brings the mountains of Asheville to Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You know a story is going to be good when it starts with the words, “Based on a true story.”. The ECU School of Theatre and Dance is bringing a true story to life this month. Bright Star the musical opens Thursday night, bringing the...
WITN
ECU works to help international students during holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holidays approach, East Carolina University staff members are preparing ways to help international students who may not be able to go home for winter break. ECU held a faculty and staff global zone training Thursday with the hope of improving experiences for international students.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Southworth
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 16th is Meredith Southworth. Southworth is an English teacher at Pitt County Schools Early College High School. She is an East Carolina University Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education and a Master of Arts degree in Online Learning and professional Development in 2018.
WITN
New Bern Parks & Rec to debut new ice skating rink for holidays
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city’s holiday celebrations will soon include a new venue and activity. New Bern Parks & Recreation has announced that a new ice skating rink will open for the first time on Friday, Nov. 25th from 1 to 6 p.m. at Union Point Park. The public is welcome to come out and skate.
WITN
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
WITN
ENC town holds groundbreaking for food processing plant
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon to take the first step toward establishing a food processing plant. Community leaders and residents came out to celebrate the groundbreaking for the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center. The goal of the center is to...
WITN
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. New Bern Parks & Rec to debut new ice skating rink for holidays. Updated: 19 hours ago. New Bern Parks & Rec to debut new...
WITN
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
WITN
‘The Ballad of Baby Doe’ comes to Turnage Theater
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s nothing quite as romantic as an evening at the opera. Luckily for Eastern Carolina, you don’t have to travel far to get that this weekend. ECU Opera Theater presents ‘The Ballad of Baby Doe,’ which tells a true historic story of loyalty, longing,...
WITN
Young Pink Hill boy starts Thanksgiving food drive to give to those in need
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) -Thanksgiving symbolizes togetherness, showing gratitude for what you have, and enjoying a hardy meal. However, some people don’t experience those things, which is why 12-year-old Josh Stroud of Pink Hill is working to change that by starting his own free food drive. It started off...
WITN
‘A feisty guy’: Greenville K9 remembered after killed by snake bite
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
Comments / 3