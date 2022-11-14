NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city’s holiday celebrations will soon include a new venue and activity. New Bern Parks & Recreation has announced that a new ice skating rink will open for the first time on Friday, Nov. 25th from 1 to 6 p.m. at Union Point Park. The public is welcome to come out and skate.

