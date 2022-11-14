ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WITN

ECU men claw back from double digits down again to edge Hampton

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University men’s basketball team overcame a 17-point second half deficit to beat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night in Greenville. Wynston Tabbs in the lineup and made it count five straight points to help ECU hang around but they trailed most of the night again.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU women’s basketball battles past High Point in overtime

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball battled and pulled away in overtime to beat High Point 65-54 in a matinee Wednesday afternoon in Greenville. “Education Day” 6,657 fans an attendance record for the women’s program. Danae McNeal doing it at both ends of the floor. She...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU football’s Mitchell and Johnson progress to pads at practice Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU football back to work at practice Wednesday. Both Keaton Mitchell and CJ Johnson were in pads and participated in red jerseys. A step in the right direction toward playing on Saturday against Houston. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers also back to full pads for practice. Good signs as they ready for their final home game of the year.
GREENVILLE, NC
crescentcitysports.com

Elpheage leads John F. Kennedy to special football season

Lynaris Elpheage, Sr. showed up at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans in 2020, excited about his first head coaching position. His excitement was dampened immediately when he was greeted by a football squad unable to provide a depth chart. The Cougars had just eight players. “I just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WITN

J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU works to help international students during holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holidays approach, East Carolina University staff members are preparing ways to help international students who may not be able to go home for winter break. ECU held a faculty and staff global zone training Thursday with the hope of improving experiences for international students.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Southworth

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 16th is Meredith Southworth. Southworth is an English teacher at Pitt County Schools Early College High School. She is an East Carolina University Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education and a Master of Arts degree in Online Learning and professional Development in 2018.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern Parks & Rec to debut new ice skating rink for holidays

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city’s holiday celebrations will soon include a new venue and activity. New Bern Parks & Recreation has announced that a new ice skating rink will open for the first time on Friday, Nov. 25th from 1 to 6 p.m. at Union Point Park. The public is welcome to come out and skate.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
WENDELL, NC
WITN

ENC town holds groundbreaking for food processing plant

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon to take the first step toward establishing a food processing plant. Community leaders and residents came out to celebrate the groundbreaking for the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center. The goal of the center is to...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store

Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday.
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

‘The Ballad of Baby Doe’ comes to Turnage Theater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s nothing quite as romantic as an evening at the opera. Luckily for Eastern Carolina, you don’t have to travel far to get that this weekend. ECU Opera Theater presents ‘The Ballad of Baby Doe,’ which tells a true historic story of loyalty, longing,...
WASHINGTON, NC

