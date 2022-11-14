Read full article on original website
Starbucks Workers at These NJ Stores are Striking Thursday
Customers of a few unionized Starbucks in New Jersey need to get their peppermint mocha coffee elsewhere on Thursday. Instead of Starbucks “Red Cup Day,” staff at three locations were taking part in a counter effort dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Red Cup Day involves thousands of...
NJ Overweight – It’s a Big Problem That’s Getting Bigger
It’s a heavy-duty problem, with an emphasis on heavy. According to a new WalletHub report, New Jersey ranks 40th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., when it comes to the percentage of adults who are either overweight or obese. That’s the good news. On the flip...
Cybersecurity Threats Ballooning in NJ
With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Record Streak for NJ Job Growth Snapped in October
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy lost jobs in October for the first time in nearly two years, snapping the state’s longest streak of job growth since at least the 1980s. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday by the state labor department show that private-sector jobs grew for the 30th consecutive month – but that 6,700 increase was eclipsed by a loss of 8,000 public-sector jobs.
Holiday Burglaries Spike More in NJ Than Any Other State, Study Says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
theobserver.com
Do your part … scrape away lanternfly eggs, NJDOA says
New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher encourages New Jersey residents to help take part in eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses. While the adult spotted lanternflies cannot survive the freezing temperatures, they do lay egg masses that survive the winter and then hatch in late April or early May. “The...
Are Your Cops Biased or Corrupt? NJ to Expand Public Reports on Discipline
TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name Changes Should Be Free, Confidential
In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
New Jersey Locals Have Until December To Apply For Cash Relief
If you feel the pinch of inflation, relief is on the horizon. There is still time to get state help to ease the burdens of your expenses. New Jersey has a program to help homeowners and renters. Unlike others with a fast closing deadline, you still have time to access this one.
Philadelphia Gas Stations See Crime Spike — Should Drivers in NJ Worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Murphy backs NJ Black girl cops were called on for spraying lanternflies
Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his support to a 9-year-old girl whose neighbor called the police as she sprayed a sidewalk for spotted lanternflies after audio and video of the incident were released. The girl's mother, Monique Joseph, went before the Caldwell town council on Nov. 1 and described Gordon...
NJ Man With 5 Prior Felonies Gets Long Prison Sentence For Lots of Guns
Federal authorities say a man from Gloucester County, who has five prior felony convictions, has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms. 29-year-old Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman previously pleaded to one count of conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in...
‘We are the Garden State': NJ backs its farmers in FDU poll
The latest in a two-decade long annual poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University, supported by the New Jersey Farm Bureau, has found 57% of Garden State residents believe it is very important to buy locally-grown produce in season, while 31% think it is at least somewhat important. Peter Furey, Farm Bureau...
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Holiday Tipping Guide For Food Delivery People in New Jersey
Here's a question for you: when you have pizza or food delivered, are you tipping the person who brought it to you enough?. It's easy to round up the bill for a tip or maybe you don't ask for change back, but is that the right amount?. I was thinking...
NJ Seeing a Problem With More Kids Getting Diet and Muscle Pills
TRENTON – State legislators are considering a bill that would prohibit certain diet pills and dietary supplements for muscle building from being sold to anyone under age 18, unless they’re with their parents. The Assembly Health Committee on Monday voted for a bill, A3512, that would impose penalties...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
