Arizona State

WPG Talk Radio

Cybersecurity Threats Ballooning in NJ

With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
WPG Talk Radio

Record Streak for NJ Job Growth Snapped in October

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy lost jobs in October for the first time in nearly two years, snapping the state’s longest streak of job growth since at least the 1980s. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday by the state labor department show that private-sector jobs grew for the 30th consecutive month – but that 6,700 increase was eclipsed by a loss of 8,000 public-sector jobs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
theobserver.com

Do your part … scrape away lanternfly eggs, NJDOA says

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher encourages New Jersey residents to help take part in eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses. While the adult spotted lanternflies cannot survive the freezing temperatures, they do lay egg masses that survive the winter and then hatch in late April or early May. “The...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Are Your Cops Biased or Corrupt? NJ to Expand Public Reports on Discipline

TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name Changes Should Be Free, Confidential

In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
C. Heslop

New Jersey Locals Have Until December To Apply For Cash Relief

If you feel the pinch of inflation, relief is on the horizon. There is still time to get state help to ease the burdens of your expenses. New Jersey has a program to help homeowners and renters. Unlike others with a fast closing deadline, you still have time to access this one.
WPG Talk Radio

Philadelphia Gas Stations See Crime Spike — Should Drivers in NJ Worry?

Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Seeing a Problem With More Kids Getting Diet and Muscle Pills

TRENTON – State legislators are considering a bill that would prohibit certain diet pills and dietary supplements for muscle building from being sold to anyone under age 18, unless they’re with their parents. The Assembly Health Committee on Monday voted for a bill, A3512, that would impose penalties...
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

