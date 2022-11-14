Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Juneau activists rally tomorrow to support protecting mature forests
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau-based climate-orientated groups are to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) global climate event at a local rally Thursday. COP27 is happening now in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Juneau-based climate groups, TWECAN, 350 Juneau, Juneau AYEA, and SEACC will meet Thursday from 11:45...
ktoo.org
Naturalists reveal history of centuries-old spruce that fell on Gastineau Avenue
After it fell, the old tree above Gastineau Avenue slid about 650 feet down the shoulder of Mt. Roberts before crashing through a few houses and taking out a power line. The tree knocked one home off its foundation, flipped a pickup and triggered an evacuation alert for the neighborhood. It took the city fifteen truckloads to haul away the debris.
kinyradio.com
New Natural Sciences Building for UAS is underway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) Auke Bay Integrated Science Building (ABISB) aims to create a new home for teaching and research associated with UAS’ distinctive marine-oriented environmental and interdisciplinary science programs. Chancellor Karen Carey noted, “The new building will allow our faculty to be...
kinyradio.com
Exhibits on Vietnam War and G.I. peace movement opens at UAS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast is hosting two exhibits related to the Vietnam war: “Waging Peace in Vietnam: US Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War” and “My Lai: A Massacre Took 504 Souls and Shook the World.”. Waging Peace in Vietnam, the...
kinyradio.com
2022 Christmas Dinner Box Project kicks off online fundraising
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This year holiday dinners will be more expensive than ever due to inflation continuing to prop up the price. In the 1990s, Racheal MacLeod began the program to help local families enjoy Christmas dinner. More families than before may need help gathering food for Christmas this...
kinyradio.com
City-wide power outage caused by maintenance work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Debbie Driscoll, AELP's Vice President and Director of Consumer Affairs, explained what caused a city-wide power outage in Juneau earlier today. Driscoll explained the cause of the outage. "So just a little after 11 am, our crew was working doing some maintenance out at Snettisham, our...
kinyradio.com
Salmon Creek intersection bike path closes Thursday to Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The bike and pedestrian path near Juneau's Salmon Creek intersection will be closed for repair work on Nov. 17th and Nov. 18th from 4 am to 8 pm. The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities asks the public to avoid the area over the course of Thursday and Friday.
kinyradio.com
T&H holds food drive for community Thanksgiving meals
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Woosh ji.een Drive helps tribal citizens as well as the entire community of Juneau. Jeni Brown, the Family & Community Engagement Specialist for the Healing Center in the Community and Behavioral Services Department at Tlingit & Haida, organized a food drive for the month of November.
juneau.org
Call for Immediate Halt to Discharge of Non-Biodegradable Materials in Sewers
Call for Immediate Halt to Discharge of Non-Biodegradable Materials in Sewers. The CBJ wastewater treatment facility at Auke Bay has recently been inundated with a version of a disposable industrial mop head (see photos) that is clogging the facility and interfering with the wastewater treatment process. The CBJ Utilities Division asks that those responsible for discharging this and similar non-biodegradable materials to our sewer system halt this practice immediately and dispose of these materials properly as solid wastes.
