Today’s obit: Jacqueline Bashore was a regular at Cicero Senior Citizen Center
Jacqueline R. Bashore, 90, of Cicero, died on Nov. 12 following a brief illness. She was born in Muncie, Indiana. Bashore married her husband, Harold, in 1955 and they later made their home in North Syracuse. The couple retired to Florida, but returned to Central New York in 2006 and...
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
I-81 opponents hold the entire region hostage to ‘short-term, narrow thinking’ (Your Letters)
As we celebrate the coming of Micron to our region, we need to be cognizant that this announcement is not yet a reality. It still may end up being derailed due to the persistent infighting instigated by a small group of visible, mostly suburban officials who continue to hold the entire region hostage with their unwillingness to accept the new Interstate 81 Project (”State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022).
How a 97-year-old pipe organ got caught in the middle of a dustup over rent-free space at the NYS Fair
The fate of a 97-year-old pipe organ at the New York State Fair sits in limbo as the new fair director continues efforts to clamp down on decades-old handshake deals that let many groups use the state-owned fairgrounds rent-free. The organ is owned and operated by the non-profit Empire State...
Esteban Gonzalez concedes Onondaga County sheriff race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Esteban Gonzalez conceded the Onondaga County sheriff race to opponent Toby Shelley Wednesday night after a vote count showed it would be impossible for him to win. “The votes are in and the people of Onondaga County have spoken,” Gonzalez said in a statement Wednesday. “My...
Onondaga County chooses Verizon for $11 million rural broadband grant
Onondaga County will provide an $11.1 million grant to Verizon to extend fiber-optic broadband service to hundreds of customers who lack it in rural communities, County Executive Ryan McMahon and Verizon announced today. The project aims to make broadband universally available in the county. A little more than a year...
Syracuse Mets will hold their annual Garage Sale this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the team store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.
Goodbye Great Northern: As doors close, tenants share frustrations of mall’s final days
Clay, N.Y. – When Michelle Gregory moved CNY Gym Centre into Great Northern Mall 11 years ago, she was ecstatic. She loved the 12,000-square-foot space. The location was ideal: a bustling mall in Onondaga County’s most populous town on Route 31, where about 20,000 vehicles pass by each day.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday
Oswego County, N.Y. — Most power outages in Oswego County on Thursday are expected to be fixed by midnight, according to the National Grid. The power company reported more than 4,000 outages in the county Thursday after a snowstorm swept in the area, causing tree branches to fall down on power lines. As of 8:30 p.m., there are 780 outages remaining, said Jared Paventi, a National Grid spokesperson.
CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
Historic preservation must be a part of planning for Micron (Guest Opinion by Andrew Roblee)
Andrew Roblee is president of the Preservation Association of Central New York. He writes on behalf of PACNY’s Board of Directors. The Preservation Association of Central New York (PACNY) is following with keen interest the unfolding of Micron Technology’s chip-producing “mega-complex” planned in Clay’s White Pine Commercial Park. With a speculated 9,000 jobs to be added over the next two decades and billions of dollars to be spent, the long-awaited return of mass manufacturing jobs to the area is being hailed as transformational. Together, the building of the Micron complex and the reconfiguration of Interstate 81 through the city will bring a fundamental shift in the regional economy.
Toby Shelley wins Onondaga County sheriff race
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley is Onondaga County’s Sheriff-elect after votes counted Wednesday extended his lead over his opponent, according to the Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny. The Onondaga County Board of Elections Wednesday evening released the results of a count of outstanding absentee and affidavit ballots.
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
Rep. John Katko to give farewell address at Syracuse University
U.S. Rep. John Katko plans to give a farewell address at Syracuse University as he enters his final month representing Central New York in Congress. Katko, R-Camillus, announced in January that he would retire at the end of his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. He will deliver the...
Brandon Williams adds to lead over Francis Conole in Central New York House race
Republican Brandon Williams boosted his lead over Democrat Francis Conole by 169 votes Tuesday in the 22nd Congressional District election after Oneida County became the first in the district to count affidavit ballots. Williams now holds an overall lead of 4,189 votes over Conole (133,402-129,213) in the four-county district, a...
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
Mannion, Shiroff headed to mandatory recount; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 30. Chilly again with some snow. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME LIVERPOOL PIZZERIA NOW HOME TO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE: For decades, Liverpool residents would pop into the pizzeria at the southwest corner of Tulip and Oswego streets on the way home to grab a pizza and maybe some wings. Starting this week, you can now stop in for hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves or perhaps some shawarma, and finish with fresh baklava. Contractors spent the last six months transforming what had been Pizza Villa for 20 years into The Kabob House, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in meat, fish or vegetables grilled over an open charcoal fire. (Charlie Miller photo)
CNY Inspirations: Positivity - Part 3
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As a father of two, I try to keep the concept of positive thinking and positive intentions at the forefront. Keeping a healthy, positive outlook on daily living and or life. I have studied child development and psychology for years. Children view their world so much differently than adults. They view their world as a place to explore, a place to grow, a place to learn. Members of their world (family, friends, school, community) help shape their outlook on their young lives. Staying positive and encouraging their inquisitive, intrigues minds feeds their outlook and quest for growth, exploration and learning.
