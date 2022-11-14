ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

I-81 opponents hold the entire region hostage to ‘short-term, narrow thinking’ (Your Letters)

As we celebrate the coming of Micron to our region, we need to be cognizant that this announcement is not yet a reality. It still may end up being derailed due to the persistent infighting instigated by a small group of visible, mostly suburban officials who continue to hold the entire region hostage with their unwillingness to accept the new Interstate 81 Project (”State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday

Oswego County, N.Y. — Most power outages in Oswego County on Thursday are expected to be fixed by midnight, according to the National Grid. The power company reported more than 4,000 outages in the county Thursday after a snowstorm swept in the area, causing tree branches to fall down on power lines. As of 8:30 p.m., there are 780 outages remaining, said Jared Paventi, a National Grid spokesperson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Historic preservation must be a part of planning for Micron (Guest Opinion by Andrew Roblee)

Andrew Roblee is president of the Preservation Association of Central New York. He writes on behalf of PACNY’s Board of Directors. The Preservation Association of Central New York (PACNY) is following with keen interest the unfolding of Micron Technology’s chip-producing “mega-complex” planned in Clay’s White Pine Commercial Park. With a speculated 9,000 jobs to be added over the next two decades and billions of dollars to be spent, the long-awaited return of mass manufacturing jobs to the area is being hailed as transformational. Together, the building of the Micron complex and the reconfiguration of Interstate 81 through the city will bring a fundamental shift in the regional economy.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Toby Shelley wins Onondaga County sheriff race

Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley is Onondaga County’s Sheriff-elect after votes counted Wednesday extended his lead over his opponent, according to the Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny. The Onondaga County Board of Elections Wednesday evening released the results of a count of outstanding absentee and affidavit ballots.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Mannion, Shiroff headed to mandatory recount; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 30. Chilly again with some snow. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME LIVERPOOL PIZZERIA NOW HOME TO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE: For decades, Liverpool residents would pop into the pizzeria at the southwest corner of Tulip and Oswego streets on the way home to grab a pizza and maybe some wings. Starting this week, you can now stop in for hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves or perhaps some shawarma, and finish with fresh baklava. Contractors spent the last six months transforming what had been Pizza Villa for 20 years into The Kabob House, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in meat, fish or vegetables grilled over an open charcoal fire. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Positivity - Part 3

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As a father of two, I try to keep the concept of positive thinking and positive intentions at the forefront. Keeping a healthy, positive outlook on daily living and or life. I have studied child development and psychology for years. Children view their world so much differently than adults. They view their world as a place to explore, a place to grow, a place to learn. Members of their world (family, friends, school, community) help shape their outlook on their young lives. Staying positive and encouraging their inquisitive, intrigues minds feeds their outlook and quest for growth, exploration and learning.
SYRACUSE, NY
