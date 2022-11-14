Read full article on original website
The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That Undefeated Talk is Over
PHILADELPHIA – Goodbye 17-0. Good riddance, too. If there’s any silver lining to Monday’s first loss of the season, maybe it’s that. An undefeated season snatched away. Not that the players will admit to thinking about it, but that didn’t stop anyone and everyone from asking...
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Pete Carroll’s message to first-place Seahawks on bye: ‘We are in control of everything’
As soon as they landed home, Pete Carroll had a message. After four days in Germany, five days of travel, practices and a lost game in Munich then 12 hours traveling from Munich to Seattle, their coach had a final word to the players before they got off the huge plane to scatter for a bye-week break.
Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More
"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos’ Offensive Identity ‘It isn’t a Good One’
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season was supposed to be the moment when years of playoff pain were washed away on a euphoric wave of new beginnings. Instead, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Denver, the Broncos are lurching inevitably towards irrelevance once again and in an ever more infuriating manner. Even with Russell Wilson at the helm — nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion — the Broncos' woeful offense has rendered their stellar defense completely sterile.
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade
The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
Analysis: Runnin’ Utes revert back to last year’s losing ways in semi-surprising loss to Sam Houston
Utah basketball: Upstart Sam Houston overpowers the supposed bigger and tougher Utes at the Huntsman Center, hands Utah first loss of 2022-23 season
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
Klay Thompson Shares Message for Haters
View the original article to see embedded media. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Struggling on both ends of the ball, Thompson has not been able to regain his pre-injury form. While that is somewhat to be expected, Thompson holds himself to a high standard, and wants to play well.
Prep basketball roundup: Shalhevet wins its showdown with AGBU
Avi Halpert scored 14 points to lead undefeated Shalhevet to a 51-40 win over AGBU in front of a packed gymnasium on Thursday.
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
