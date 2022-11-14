ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NBC Connecticut

See Which States Have Suffered the Most Major Weather Disasters Since 2011

Ninety percent of counties across the U.S. have experienced a flood, wildfire, hurricane or other federally declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. During that same period, 29 states on average endured at least one federally declared disaster, according to the report by Rebuild...
NBC Connecticut

These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ

While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
NBC Connecticut

Commanders Sued by DC, Accused of Cheating Fans Out of Ticket Money

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
