Eastchester, NY

PIX11

Former high school basketball player killed in Bronx drive-by shooting

THE BRONX (PIX11) — To his family and friends, Jayden Goodridge could always be counted on to flash his big smile and even bigger personality. But the 21-year-old tragically became the latest victim of a senseless act of gun violence in a drive-by shooting across the street from the basketball courts at St. Mary’s Park […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’

The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Lace up: Ice skating rink coming to Middletown

Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown. It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade. Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3. Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon High School Alum Receives Full-Ride Chadwick Boseman Scholarship

An alum of a high school in Westchester County has received a full-ride college scholarship in the name of deceased actor Chadwick Boseman. Jayleen Seeburg, who graduated from Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts in 2022, has received the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will cover her four years of schooling at Howard University in Washington, DC, according to the high school.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Complex

Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx

Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
BRONX, NY
News 12

I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover

A tractor-trailer rollover snarled traffic in Westchester County on southbound I-95 this morning. Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle. The crash blocked the right and center lanes and traffic is going slowly by in the left lane. The truck was uprighted and all lanes reopened by 6 a.m.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
rew-online.com

SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Graduate Of Purchase College Nominated For 2 Grammy Awards

A graduate of a college in Westchester has been nominated for two major Grammy Awards. Samara Joy, who graduated from Purchase College in 2021, has been nominated for both Best New Artist and Best New Jazz Vocal Album for her second album, Linger Awhile, according to an announcement by the college from Wednesday, Nov. 16.
RYE, NY

