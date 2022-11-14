Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Eastchester parents cheer decision to tentatively reinstate dismissed coach
About 4,000 people signed a petition to keep Coach Fed DiCarlo and that seemed to send a strong enough message for Eastchester school officials to reconsider their decision.
Former high school basketball player killed in Bronx drive-by shooting
THE BRONX (PIX11) — To his family and friends, Jayden Goodridge could always be counted on to flash his big smile and even bigger personality. But the 21-year-old tragically became the latest victim of a senseless act of gun violence in a drive-by shooting across the street from the basketball courts at St. Mary’s Park […]
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
News 12
Newburgh military father surprises 5-year-old daughter with visit at school
A Newburgh kindergartener got a sweet surprise when her father, who’s in the military, showed up at her school after being away for months. Gia Rios, 5, had no idea her father, Nelson, was home when he surprised her at Gidney Avenue Memorial School late last month. The district...
Students remembered during 33rd anniversary of East Coldenham tragedy
Nov. 16, 1989 is a day no one in the Valley Central school district will ever forget.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
News 12
Lace up: Ice skating rink coming to Middletown
Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown. It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade. Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3. Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays,...
Mount Vernon High School Alum Receives Full-Ride Chadwick Boseman Scholarship
An alum of a high school in Westchester County has received a full-ride college scholarship in the name of deceased actor Chadwick Boseman. Jayleen Seeburg, who graduated from Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts in 2022, has received the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will cover her four years of schooling at Howard University in Washington, DC, according to the high school.
New York Giants, Stop & Shop team up to hand out turkeys to families
Bronx Stop & Shop teamed up with the New York Giants to give free turkeys to families in need.
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
talkofthesound.com
Arrest Warrant Issued in New Rochelle Murder of James “Boogie Nation” Caldwell
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 15, 2022) — New Rochelle Detectives have obtained a Warrant of Arrest regarding the Homicide that occurred on October 26th, 2022 on Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard. Lincoln Ave Community Comes Together to Celebrate the Life of James Caldwell (Boogie Nation)
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Orange County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Newburgh to check out the road conditions.
New Rochelle first responders rescue injured workers 2 times in 2 days
Trouble struck twice for the same New Rochelle construction site within three days.
Complex
Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx
Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
News 12
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
A tractor-trailer rollover snarled traffic in Westchester County on southbound I-95 this morning. Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle. The crash blocked the right and center lanes and traffic is going slowly by in the left lane. The truck was uprighted and all lanes reopened by 6 a.m.
rew-online.com
SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center
SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
Graduate Of Purchase College Nominated For 2 Grammy Awards
A graduate of a college in Westchester has been nominated for two major Grammy Awards. Samara Joy, who graduated from Purchase College in 2021, has been nominated for both Best New Artist and Best New Jazz Vocal Album for her second album, Linger Awhile, according to an announcement by the college from Wednesday, Nov. 16.
HACKENSACK HOMICIDE: Three Charged In Targeted Barbershop Shooting
UPDATE: On the day when loved ones laid to rest a Maywood man who was gunned down outside a Hackensack barber shop last weekend, authorities announced the arrests of his alleged killer and two accomplices. A Catholic prayer service and burial were held on Thursday morning, Nov. 17, for Vidal...
Comments / 0