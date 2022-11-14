Read full article on original website
Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
Michigan State Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Finding A Missing Family Of 4Kyle SchepperleyFremont, MI
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Emoni Bates leads all scorers in Eastern Michigan’s blowout loss to Bradley
It took some time, but Emoni Bates found his rhythm on Tuesday night, though it wasn’t enough to keep Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team from suffering its second straight loss. Fresh off a 30-point performance against Michigan on Friday, the 6-foot-9 wing scored a game-high 20 points...
Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Nov. 9-15
Muskegon football faces off against Zeeland West — MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. We saw clutch performances from local volleyball and football standouts, as they attempted to carry their teams to monumental playoff...
Kalamazoo Christian volleyball outlasts Shelby in D3 state quarterfinals
HUDSONVILLE – The Kalamazoo Christian volleyball team didn’t panic when they fell behind 1-0 to Shelby in the opening set of the Division 3 state quarterfinals on Tuesday night from Hudsonville Unity Christian High School. The Comets went right back to business to win Sets 2 and 3...
Northville volleyball comes back to beat Saline, 3-2, in D1 semifinals
The walls were closing in, but the Northville volleyball team could not be contained. After falling behind to Saline, 2-1, in the Division 1 semifinals at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek on Thursday night, Northville stormed back and took the final two sets, 25-13 and 15-13, for a 3-2 win.
Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC
We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
Balanced, efficient offense propels Michigan past Pitt, into Legends Classic title game
NEW YORK -- Michigan dominated the second half on Wednesday night. As a result, the Wolverines will play for a championship on Thursday night. Michigan blew out Pittsburgh 91-60 in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will play the winner of Arizona State and VCU for the title.
Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth
NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
Saline volleyball defeats Gull Lake, reaches state semifinals for first time in 38 years
When Saline defeated three of the state’s best volleyball teams at a mid-September tournament, it recalibrated the team’s expectations and put Battle Creek in its crosshairs. Two months later, the Hornets realized their potential and will be heading to the Cereal City for the Division 1 state semifinals.
Forest Hills Northern volleyball advances to Final Four after holding off Rockford
CEDAR SPRINGS – Rockford’s volleyball team kept the pressure on third-ranked Forest Hills Northern throughout Tuesday night’s Division 1 state quarterfinal match. The Huskies never blinked, however, sweeping the Rams 3-0 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005 when FHN finished runner-up in the state. FHN will play in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. state semifinal against Bloomfield Hills Marian at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
Northville volleyball celebrates with cereal after dominant sweep of Berkley in D1 quarterfinals
ROYAL OAK -- After Northville stormed the court to celebrate its dominant sweep of Berkley in the Division 1 state quarterfinals on Tuesday night, there was no trophy to pass around or pose with. After winning the region title on Thursday last week, Northville will have to win the state title this weekend if it wants to hoist another trophy.
#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
State’s most powerful dynasty stands between Gladwin and Ford Field dream
GLADWIN, MI – He likes his quarterback over their quarterback. He prefers his linebacker over their linebacker. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Kaden Brown signs National Letter of Intent
GRAND RAPIDS –Kaden Brown’s father beamed with pride after his son signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Catholic Central’s 6-foot senior guard made it official in a ceremony after school when he committed to Wright State University before family, friends and coaches.
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
State semifinal predictions: What’s in store for five Grand Rapids teams
High school football camps opened Aug. 8 at camps across the Grand Rapids area. More than three months later, five teams continue to pursue their goals of a state championship.
Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit sued over sports transfer policy
A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic High School League (CHSL) and the Archdiocese of Detroit (AOD), claiming an “overtly discriminatory policy” involving transfer students that would prevent them from participating in sports at the school. The Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday that the lawsuit was...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
