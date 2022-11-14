ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Nov. 9-15

Muskegon football faces off against Zeeland West — MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. We saw clutch performances from local volleyball and football standouts, as they attempted to carry their teams to monumental playoff...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC

We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth

NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Forest Hills Northern volleyball advances to Final Four after holding off Rockford

CEDAR SPRINGS – Rockford’s volleyball team kept the pressure on third-ranked Forest Hills Northern throughout Tuesday night’s Division 1 state quarterfinal match. The Huskies never blinked, however, sweeping the Rams 3-0 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005 when FHN finished runner-up in the state. FHN will play in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. state semifinal against Bloomfield Hills Marian at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy