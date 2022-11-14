Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
No. 7 Lions seek sixth straight victory, area title against Canyon
The No. 7 Brownwood Lions, according to this week’s Padilla Poll, reeled off their fifth consecutive lopsided victory in the Class 4A Division I Region I bi-district round of the playoffs – 63-0 over El Paso Irvin – but perhaps their greatest challenge since before District 2 action began awaits in the No. 16 Canyon Eagles.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions split first two games at Hamilton basketball tournament
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions split their first two games at the Hamilton basketball tournament Thursday, fighting off Llano for a victory prior to dropping a contest to tournament host Hamilton. The Lady Lions held off Llano, 37-36, in Thursday’s tournament opener. Brownwood led 12-1 after quarter,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
“He’s probably one of the hardest workers”: Brownwood running back Konlyn Anderson leads Lions into second round of playoffs
For Brownwood Lions Konlyn Anderson football is more than just a game. “My brother and dad both played football for a little bit and my twin brother, me and him loved it our whole lives and we’ve been playing since,” said Anderson. At the end of last season,...
brownwoodnews.com
Short-handed Lions drop hoops opener at Dublin, 103-58
DUBLIN – Playing in their first contest of the season, with at least seven members of the roster still competing in football, the Brownwood Lions were dealt a season-opening 103-58 loss by Class 3A Dublin Tuesday night. The Lions trailed Dublin 23-9 after one quarter, 53-22 at halftime, and...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU basketball teams swept in home openers by Southwestern
The Howard Payne University men’s basketball team fell 76-63 to Southwestern University in the Yellow Jackets home opener Tuesday evening in the Brownwood Coliseum. Down 37-25 at the half, the Yellow Jackets were able to pull within two 43-41 with 13:45 left in the second half. From that point, Southwestern would use 50% shooting in the second half to secure the game 76-63.
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Dragons top Grape Creek; Brookesmith boys, girls knock off Zephyr
GRAPE CREEK – The Bangs Lady Dragons leveled their record at 2-2 under first-year head coach Chesney Neely with a 34-27 road victory over Grape Creek Tuesday night. Bangs (2-2) trailed 6-3 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime, but opened a 27-21 third-quarter lead it carried into the final eight minutes.
brownwoodnews.com
Five Lady Lions earn all-district volleyball honors
Five members of the Brownwood Lady Lions received postseason accolades from the coaches of 6-4A as the all-district rosters were recently released. Landing on the first team for Brownwood was Kassidy Wooten, while Ibis Alvarado was a second-team selection.Receiving honorable mention were Ava Choate, Hannah Deen, and Miranda Northcutt. Making...
brownwoodnews.com
Bombers 10U Sheffield finish second at Turkey Fest tournament
Bombers 10U Sheffield finished this weekend 2nd to another great team in the Turkey Fest tournament in Brownwood. They have made us Bomber proud all year! Congrats to Tatum Adams on being chosen MVP in the championship game. Bombers 10u has turned heads all year with their gritty performances. Thank...
brownwoodnews.com
Johnathan ‘John’ Frederick Gibson
Johnathan “John” Frederick Gibson, 63, left this world in peace on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Pallbearers will be Johnny D. Brown, M. Wade Brown, Jesse D. Brown, Samuel Brown, Johnny B. Brown, John Oliver Brown, and Haydon Shipman. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
koxe.com
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Gerald Ballard
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, with Bobby Machen officiating. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
brownwoodnews.com
Brookesmith ISD rings in Thanksgiving season with Turkey Bowl
Brookesmith Independent School District “rang in” the Thanksgiving season with a Turkey Bowl on Wednesday, November 16. Standard bowling pins were set up at 40 feet in the old gymnasium. Contestants chucked a frozen 20 pound turkey, clad only in a plastic bag, down the lane. The ones who knocked down the most pins won in their categories. Elementary, Junior High and High School students, parents and staff all competed. All proceeds benefited the Brookesmith Junior High Cheerleaders, led by the intrepid cheerleading Coach, Ms. Monica Edmonson.
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Deadline to place delivery order for 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is Nov. 21
The 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, but the delivery deadline is looming. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling North Lake Community Church at 325-784-7482 by noon on Monday, November 21. Meals will only be delivered to Brownwood and Early residents.
brownwoodnews.com
BHS recognizes October Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their October 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Roger Roesler was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS Principal Lindsay Smith and Assistant Principals Ginger Ketcher and Andy Gill were joined...
brownwoodnews.com
Sharon Ann Bynum
Graveside funeral services for Sharon Ann Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. She passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
