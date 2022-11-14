Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis
MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
Kait 8
Public meetings scheduled for future I-57
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Kait 8
Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2 Blytheville mayoral candidates will face again next month. The Mississippi County Election Commission certified the votes Monday afternoon and confirmed a runoff between Melisa R. Logan and John Mayberry. Logan got 43% of the vote, while Mayberry got 22% during Tuesday night’s election. After...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
Ark. State Police finds missing child
UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Kait 8
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
neareport.com
Report: Robbers assault staff, steal jewelry Sunday at JCPenney
Jonesboro, Ark. – A frightening incident took place late Sunday at JCPenney in Jonesboro. At about 7:43 PM, the report states subjects came into the business at 3000 East Highland Drive and assaulted cashiers. A 16-year-old female victim was pepper sprayed in the incident. They then began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry from the store.
Kait 8
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – After just months on the job, the former Marked Tree fire chief said he plans to sue the city after the city council permanently put him off-duty. Allen Hicks told Region 8 News he was fired on Nov. 14 for violation of “Facebook policy.”
Man shot and killed while driving on I-40, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot while driving on I-40 late Monday night. Yasmon Lewis, 21, of West Memphis, died at a Memphis hospital after being shot by a passing motorist on I-40 WB near Mound City Road, according to Arkansas officials. The shooting was...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigate weekend shooting incident
Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting incident that injured two men over the weekend. According to the incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to a Haynie Drive residence on Saturday night in reference to gunshots and yelling. Upon arrival, deputies found two males in the front yard: a...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy. Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally told Region 8 News the crash happened on Highway 14 East of Harrisburg near Hill Top Lane. Lally said the deputy had made a traffic stop,...
