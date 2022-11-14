Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week (Nov. 10-12)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week for Nov. 10-12 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Friday, Nov. 18 If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.

Steve Gates, Cass: After taking down No. 1 seed Jefferson, The Cass Colonels are headed to the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs for the first time since 1983. Led by head coach Steve Gates, the Colonels went just 4-6 in the regular season but now have achieved one of the best wins in program history after defeating the Dragons.

Eric Godfree, Parkview: The Panthers were the only No. 4 seed in Class AAAAAAA to win in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. They traveled to No. 1 seed North Paulding and took them down after a strong first half. Led by head coach Eric Godfree, the Panthers have now defeated region champs in back-to-back games and will travel to Westlake in the second round.

Josh Cassidy, Harrison: The Hoyas didn’t care about their 4-6 record in the regular season. That didn’t stop them from marching into Snellville and beating Brookwood in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Hoyas are led by Josh Cassidy and will now play Colquitt County in the second round.

James Aull, North Atlanta: Led by head coach James Aull, North Atlanta won its first-ever playoff football game in the first round after defeating Lovejoy 30-17. The Warriors will now get an opportunity to host their first-ever playoff game in the second round against Houston County.

Jeremy Edwards, Houston County: Entering the playoffs as a No. 4 seed, Houston County traveled to No. 1 seed Brunswick and won a thriller in the first round 29-28. Led by head coach Jeremy Edwards, the Bears will tangle with North Atlanta in the second round.