dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wilmot’s Corona, St. Joe’s football stars, Shoreland’s Schattschneider take top area honors
Kenosha County was well-represented in the Southern Lakes, Metro Classic and Midwest Classic all-conference postseason awards, especially at the top. Wilmot senior safety Anthony Corona earned the defensive player of the year in the Southern Lakes Conference, and the St. Joe’s football team cleaned up when it came to all-conference accolades.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Huskies Set For NCAA Midwest Regional
HOUGHTON, Mich. – The 2022 postseason rolls on for the Michigan Tech cross country squads as the Huskies take on the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning (Nov. 19) at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The men will...
marquettewire.org
Former men’s basketball assistant coach Dwayne Killings being sued by former Marquette player
Former Marquette men’s basketball associate head coach Dwayne Killings is being sued by former men’s basketball walk-on Luke Fizulich for assault and battery and “tortious inference with contract” stemming from a pre-game incident ahead of a University at Albany men’s basketball game in November 2021.
Aviation International News
Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course
Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show is coming to Madison Square Garden
Bluey is in a New York state of mind. Not only is the beloved animated Australian heeler set to live large as one of the newest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, but she’s also ready to hit the stage. “Bluey’s Big Play” comes to Madison Square Garden’s Hulu...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Course change approved at KUSD board meeting
A request for new courses in math and information and technology were approved by the Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education in a meeting Tuesday night. The courses include Advanced Placement precalculus offered at Bradford High School, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail High School and Academy, Tremper High School and Lakeview Technology Academy. Other classes include mobile game programming offered at Lakeview; game programming technologies offered at Lakeview; and front-end development with angular offered at Lakeview.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha middle school student got the best surprise possible ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays on Wednesday. Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment. According...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘How do you put yourself back together?’: 6 years after son’s suicide, Wisconsin mom forges ahead with service to others
On Mother’s Day this year, Felicia Labatore sat inside Wrigley Field to watch Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux play professionally — just as her son, Clay Davison, predicted years ago. “It looks like he got a haircut,” Labatore said as she watched Lux warm up on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gateway Technical College to hold annual free haircut in event to support student veterans club
Gateway Technical College’s Barber Technologist and Cosmetology programs’ annual Veterans Cut-A-Thon event is back again at all three of its program sites. The event, which has been held since 2016, will again include free haircuts at all three locations for men, women and kids. Students and program alumni...
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jerstad-Agerholm encourages strong attendance, students win free bikes each month
RACINE — Students at Jerstad-Agerholm now have the chance to win a brand new set of wheels for having good attendance. The administration and staff at the elementary school took it upon themselves to change their student’s mediocre attendance records by providing them with an incentive each month.
kenosha.com
The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gilmore Fine Arts students to perform ‘Annie, Jr.’ at Racine Theater Guild
RACINE — Students from Gilmore Fine Arts School have been given the opportunity to perform the classic tale of a Depression-era orphan on the big stage. “Annie, Jr.” is being presented by the fourth- and fifth-grade students. Thanks to a partnership with the Racine Theater Guild, they will present the show on the Guild’s stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
wpr.org
Milwaukee's I-94 would be expanded 8 lanes under state recommendation
Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city's west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on Friday. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers' American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023
MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
CBS 58
Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle
EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
