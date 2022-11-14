ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wilmot’s Corona, St. Joe’s football stars, Shoreland’s Schattschneider take top area honors

Kenosha County was well-represented in the Southern Lakes, Metro Classic and Midwest Classic all-conference postseason awards, especially at the top. Wilmot senior safety Anthony Corona earned the defensive player of the year in the Southern Lakes Conference, and the St. Joe’s football team cleaned up when it came to all-conference accolades.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Huskies Set For NCAA Midwest Regional

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The 2022 postseason rolls on for the Michigan Tech cross country squads as the Huskies take on the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning (Nov. 19) at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The men will...
KENOSHA, WI
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend

Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Course change approved at KUSD board meeting

A request for new courses in math and information and technology were approved by the Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education in a meeting Tuesday night. The courses include Advanced Placement precalculus offered at Bradford High School, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail High School and Academy, Tremper High School and Lakeview Technology Academy. Other classes include mobile game programming offered at Lakeview; game programming technologies offered at Lakeview; and front-end development with angular offered at Lakeview.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha middle school student got the best surprise possible ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays on Wednesday. Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment. According...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Gilmore Fine Arts students to perform ‘Annie, Jr.’ at Racine Theater Guild

RACINE — Students from Gilmore Fine Arts School have been given the opportunity to perform the classic tale of a Depression-era orphan on the big stage. “Annie, Jr.” is being presented by the fourth- and fifth-grade students. Thanks to a partnership with the Racine Theater Guild, they will present the show on the Guild’s stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
RACINE, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee's I-94 would be expanded 8 lanes under state recommendation

Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city's west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on Friday. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers' American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle

EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
EAGLE, WI

