Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO