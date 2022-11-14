ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

GOP wins slim US House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
Rep. John Katko and Brandon Williams meet at Capitol, agree to transition plan

Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.
SYRACUSE, NY
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: ‘Not going anywhere’

Washington — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from...
GEORGIA STATE
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
