Herschel Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff vs. Raphael Warnock
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans insist they’re working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing midterm election season with a victory. But to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6...
GOP wins slim US House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Rep. John Katko and Brandon Williams meet at Capitol, agree to transition plan
Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.
Nancy Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a...
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: ‘Not going anywhere’
Washington — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from...
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
Rep. John Katko to give farewell address at Syracuse University
U.S. Rep. John Katko plans to give a farewell address at Syracuse University as he enters his final month representing Central New York in Congress. Katko, R-Camillus, announced in January that he would retire at the end of his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. He will deliver the...
Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two searing scenes of Nancy Pelosi confronting the violent extremism that spilled into the open late in her storied political career. In one, she’s uncharacteristically shaken in a TV interview as she recounts the brutal attack on her husband. In the other, the...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student debt cancellation plan
Washington — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
Regents debate worth of exams for NY high school graduation
Albany, N.Y. — Members of the Board of Regents debated the value of the Regents exams Monday as part of an overall planned examination of the state testing system and graduation requirements that had been delayed due to the pandemic. “Maybe the Regents exams are not the be-all and...
