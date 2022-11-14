Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Will Not Face Criminal Charges in Ukraine Foreign Lobbying Case, Prosecutors Say

Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Trump Ally, Billionaire GOP Megadonor Ronald Lauder Won't Back Trump's 2024 Run for President
Ronald Lauder, an heir to the Estée Lauder fortune, is the latest Republican megadonor to distance himself from Trump as the former president launches a third bid for the White House. Lauder has known Trump since college and the two have been close for years. Billionaire and GOP megadonor...
Trump Tax Return Fight Would Be Dropped by Republicans Vying for Key House Committee Chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
Ukraine Is Preparing to Repel Possible Invasion From Belarus; Russia Says It Will Resist Reparations ‘Robbery'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The Group of 20 meeting in Bali began earlier on Tuesday and the war in Ukraine has already taken center stage at the summit, much to Russia's annoyance. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Reacts to Trump's ‘DeSanctimonious' Comment as Feud Brews
After former president Donald Trump recently made comments criticizing and mocking Ron DeSantis, the newly re-elected Florida governor is firing back. In the final days of this year's midterm elections, Trump and DeSantis held dueling Florida rallies. At the former president's event, he unveiled his newest nickname for Gov. DeSantis, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'
Nancy Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader After Two Decades, With GOP Set to Take Narrow Majority
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down from her congressional leadership role, ending a two-decade streak as the top House Democrat. Pelosi, speaking on the House floor, said she will remain a member of Congress and serve out the term to which she was just elected. The announcement...
Republicans Take Control of the House, NBC News Projects
Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint
When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she won't re-up as a House leader next year, even her adversaries acknowledged that hers was a remarkable era
Nancy Pelosi Says She Will Not Seek Reelection as House Democratic Leader
[The stream has ended after Pelosi announced she would not seek reelection as House Democratic leader. Read CNBC's coverage of Pelosi's announcement here. An earlier version of the story is below.]. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic congressional leader for the past two decades, is expected to announce her future...
IMF Chief Says War in Ukraine Is the ‘Single Most Important Negative Factor' for Global Economy
The war in Ukraine will be the "single most important negative factor" for the world economy this year, and likely the next, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Wednesday. Her comments were in response to a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, which killed two civilians. The war...
Biden Administration to Make It Easier for Student Loan Borrowers to Discharge Debt in Bankruptcy
The Biden administration announced on Thursday updated guidelines that will make it easier for those struggling with their student debt to discharge it in bankruptcy. Around 250,000 student loan debtors file for bankruptcy each year, but fewer than 300 walk away from their education debt in the proceeding, according to research published in the Duke Law Journal in December 2020.
Commanders Sued by DC, Accused of Cheating Fans Out of Ticket Money
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
