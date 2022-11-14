Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
MPSD to Discuss Introducing Eleven New Classes
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Curriculum Committee is slated to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the Office on Lindbergh Drive at 5:00 p.m. where they will discuss the adoption of an English Learning Arts class. They will also look over proposals for eleven...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We Believe in America’ set in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will continue its season of “We Believe in…” theme concerts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 3rd St., at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets and avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome.
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
seehafernews.com
Civil War Grave Restoration Team Over Halfway Done with Evergreen Cemetery
On Veteran’s Day last week, it may have been cold, but volunteers still were at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery to clean Civil War Gravestones. According to Dan Reinke, who has organized this effort, 23 more stones were cleaned, finishing up section E2, which is right next to North 18th Street.
seehafernews.com
Mamas And Papas Tribute Band Comes To Capitol Civic Center
Those of us who grew up with the Mamas and the Papas in the 1960s will have a special treat tomorrow night (November 16th). A loving tribute to the original rock band will recreate the musical chemistry of their tight, four-part harmonies. The Papas and the Mamas will take to...
thebaycities.com
The Polar Express is Coming to Town for Children who are being raised by someone other than their biological parents
The U.P. Foster Closet of Menominee along with the Mariner Theater is hosting the movie ‘The Polar Express’ for children in the community who are in care outside of their biological parents. Megan Keller Treasurer with U.P. Foster Closet says, “we have rented both sides of the Mariner Theater to be able to show that movie.”
WBAY Green Bay
Packers pre-game lighting
Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Historical Society to Host Fundraiser at Noodles & Company
The Manitowoc County Historical Society and the Noodles & Company restaurant in Manitowoc are joining forces to raise money and awareness for local history education at the Pinecrest Historical Village. To participate, all you have to do is eat at Noodles and Company, located at 4530 Calumet Avenue between 4:00...
seehafernews.com
Local Business Holds A Meet The Builder Event
The public is invited to a Ribbon Cutting and Open House to explore the new Builders Showroom and Design Studio at Mike Howe Builders located at 1013 Viebahn Street in Manitowoc. Owner Mike Howe says this event will be held Thursday (Nov. 17th) from 4 to 8 p.m. “We’ve never...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Sister City Relationship with Kamogawa Japan
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The International Relations Committee will gather at Vagabond Creative Studio at 7:30 p.m. The City will give a presentation on the MIRA Finances, including a review of the budget and some scholarship options. They will...
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
seehafernews.com
United Way of Manitowoc County Looking for Volunteers for Thanksgiving Day Meal Service
The United Way of Manitowoc County will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal next week, but they need some more help. According to Executive Director Ashley Bender, 50 volunteers served 250 people last year, and they are looking to serve 350 people. Volunteers are needed to help set up,...
seehafernews.com
Carol Mae Eva Schmitz
Carol Mae Eva Schmitz, 93, of Manitowoc died peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on September 11, 1929 in Two Rivers to Henry and Helen (Lehrman) Kotarek. She was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. Carol worked at Metal Ware for 44 years.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands
There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The Business and Industrial Development Authority will hold a joint meeting with the Community Development Authority at 5:15 p.m. on the 3rd Floor of City Hall. They will review the status of Sandy Bay Highland lot sales with...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police describe the biggest issue they face other than accidents during inclement weather
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin experienced its first major snowfall of the year yesterday, and when inclement weather hits, drivers need to be aware of more than just road conditions. Local 5’s Katie Amrhein caught up with officers of the Green Bay Police Department to discuss the issues...
seehafernews.com
City of Appleton Looks to Further Develop Affordable Housing
The City of Appleton is looking to help developers who want to create more affordable housing. The city has announced that they are offering $3 million to developers and are now accepting applications. This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. For a project to qualify for the grant,...
