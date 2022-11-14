ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seehafernews.com

MPSD to Discuss Introducing Eleven New Classes

The Manitowoc Public School District’s Curriculum Committee is slated to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the Office on Lindbergh Drive at 5:00 p.m. where they will discuss the adoption of an English Learning Arts class. They will also look over proposals for eleven...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We Believe in America’ set in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will continue its season of “We Believe in…” theme concerts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 3rd St., at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets and avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Mamas And Papas Tribute Band Comes To Capitol Civic Center

Those of us who grew up with the Mamas and the Papas in the 1960s will have a special treat tomorrow night (November 16th). A loving tribute to the original rock band will recreate the musical chemistry of their tight, four-part harmonies. The Papas and the Mamas will take to...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers pre-game lighting

Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Business Holds A Meet The Builder Event

The public is invited to a Ribbon Cutting and Open House to explore the new Builders Showroom and Design Studio at Mike Howe Builders located at 1013 Viebahn Street in Manitowoc. Owner Mike Howe says this event will be held Thursday (Nov. 17th) from 4 to 8 p.m. “We’ve never...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Sister City Relationship with Kamogawa Japan

There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The International Relations Committee will gather at Vagabond Creative Studio at 7:30 p.m. The City will give a presentation on the MIRA Finances, including a review of the budget and some scholarship options. They will...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud

A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
IOLA, WI
WausauPilot

Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Carol Mae Eva Schmitz

Carol Mae Eva Schmitz, 93, of Manitowoc died peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on September 11, 1929 in Two Rivers to Henry and Helen (Lehrman) Kotarek. She was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. Carol worked at Metal Ware for 44 years.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
NEENAH, WI
whbl.com

Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store

Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands

There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The Business and Industrial Development Authority will hold a joint meeting with the Community Development Authority at 5:15 p.m. on the 3rd Floor of City Hall. They will review the status of Sandy Bay Highland lot sales with...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Appleton Looks to Further Develop Affordable Housing

The City of Appleton is looking to help developers who want to create more affordable housing. The city has announced that they are offering $3 million to developers and are now accepting applications. This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. For a project to qualify for the grant,...
APPLETON, WI

