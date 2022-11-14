The U.P. Foster Closet of Menominee along with the Mariner Theater is hosting the movie ‘The Polar Express’ for children in the community who are in care outside of their biological parents. Megan Keller Treasurer with U.P. Foster Closet says, “we have rented both sides of the Mariner Theater to be able to show that movie.”

MARINETTE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO