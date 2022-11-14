ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

Jennifer Aniston Was Going Through IVF While Tabloids Promoted Pregnancy Rumors

For years, pregnancy speculation swirled around Jennifer Aniston. First, during her highly publicized marriage to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, then with her now ex-husband Justin Theroux in the 2010s. Reports dissected her choice not to have kids and focus on her career, with rumors about her relationships and baby woes selling millions of magazines.
Scary Mommy

Andy Cohen Is Leaning On Sarah Jessica Parker For Her Sage Parenting Advice

Everyone has that fellow go-to parent who has older kids and has been through all that comes with the terrible twos. For Andy Cohen, those parents are Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa. The Bravo host opened up about how the Sex and the City alum helped him through a particularly trying moment this summer when his 3-year-old son Ben was having some sleeping issues.
Scary Mommy

How To Turn Taylor Swift’s Tour Into A Teachable Moment About Budgeting & Saving

Hot on the heels of Harry Styles' sold-out Love On Tour, Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour — complete with performances of songs from all of her albums. And if you have a tween or teen in the house, you've probably already heard the familiar refrain: Can we go, please?! But thanks to "dynamic pricing," it can feel impossible to scoop up tickets to see favorite performers without feeling like you have to spend a small fortune. If your kid wants to make it happen in the future, though, now's the perfect time to teach them to save and budget for those big, fun, *expensive* experiences.
Scary Mommy

From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood

Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Scary Mommy

Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie

There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy