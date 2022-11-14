Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Lohan Says She'll Pass Her Husband's First Christmas Present Down To Her Daughter
Lindsay Lohan is reemerging onto the scene and starring in her first feature film since 2013. It’s a holiday movie called Falling For Christmas, and it’s streaming now on Netflix. As she makes the rounds promoting her new movie and her new era, she’s also reflecting on the...
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Post To Celebrate His Daughter's 6th Birthday
Rob Kardashian is usually pretty quiet on social media, but the reality star made an exception for his daughter Dream’s sixth birthday. The younger brother of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. “Happy Birthday to the...
Sasha And Malia Obama Hosted Their Parents For A ‘Cocktail Night’ And It Sounded Adorable
While the Obamas are sorely missed by many in the White House, it’s hard not to also love post-first lady Michelle Obama. The best-selling author recently visited the TODAY show to chat about her latest book and share a rare and hilarious story of when her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, hosted her and Barack for the first time at their new place together.
Mila Kunis Revealed That Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids For A 5K
Earlier this month, Ashton Kutcher took to the streets of New York City and ran his first marathon. Kutcher’s wife and actor Mila Kunis revealed that the experience was so meaningful to the That 70s Show actor that their kids are now getting in on the action. The couple's...
Jeff Bridges Worked With A Trainer So He Could Walk His Daughter Down The Aisle
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and battling a bad case of COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy, Jeff Bridges was only able to stand for 45 seconds at the time. Understandably, the actor was anxious to figure out a solution ahead of his youngest daughter Hayley’s wedding so he could walk her down the aisle.
Mandy Moore Shares The ‘Super Mom’ Advice Hilary Duff Gave Her About Having Two Kids
Having a second child is a massive step for families — or at least it was for Mandy Moore. The This is Us star just welcomed her second son, Ozzy, last month with with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and recently opened up about how fellow mom and BFF Hilary Duff has helped her navigate her expanding family.
Pink Shared Her Biggest Dish Washing Pet Peeve — And Her Husband Clapped Back With His
When couples list “irreconcilable differences” on their divorce papers, how often are they talking about the dishes? This week, pop diva Pink and partner Carey Hart light-heartedly sparred on social media after the “Sober” singer shared her biggest dirty dishes pet peeve on Instagram. “Good morning,”...
Jason Momoa Makes Rare Appearance With Kids Before Stripping Down On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Jason Momoa had a fun-filled Wednesday evening as he attended the premiere of his new Netflix movie Slumberland, and celebrated the role during a now-viral appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 43-year-old brought his kids with ex-wife Lisa Bonet — 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — to the...
Jennifer Aniston Gives Touching Tribute To Her Dad, John Aniston, After His Passing
Soap actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his role on the popular soap opera — Days of Our Lives — where he played the character Victor Kirakis starting back in 1985. He also happened to be the father of superstar actress, Jennifer Aniston.
Jennifer Aniston Was Going Through IVF While Tabloids Promoted Pregnancy Rumors
For years, pregnancy speculation swirled around Jennifer Aniston. First, during her highly publicized marriage to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, then with her now ex-husband Justin Theroux in the 2010s. Reports dissected her choice not to have kids and focus on her career, with rumors about her relationships and baby woes selling millions of magazines.
Jason Momoa Dances to Dua Lipa With Daughter Lola, And He's Actually Pretty Good
If you need another reason to be totally enchanted by Jason Momoa, here’s a fun fact: he seems to be a pretty good dancer and an even better dad. The Dune actor showed off his skills alongside his co-star, Marlow Barkley, and his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, 15, on the set of their new film, Slumberland.
Andy Cohen Is Leaning On Sarah Jessica Parker For Her Sage Parenting Advice
Everyone has that fellow go-to parent who has older kids and has been through all that comes with the terrible twos. For Andy Cohen, those parents are Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa. The Bravo host opened up about how the Sex and the City alum helped him through a particularly trying moment this summer when his 3-year-old son Ben was having some sleeping issues.
Parents Are Sharing The Hell That Is Trying To Get Their Kids Taylor Swift Tickets
If you were one of the millions trying to snag some tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour earlier this week, and you came up with a big, fat nothing, you are not alone. Parents all over the country sat at their computers for hours, hoping and praying for the opportunity to purchase tickets for their kids while they were at school.
A Family Is Facing All Kinds Of Backlash After Taking Their 5-Year-Old Son To Hooters For His Birthday
When it comes to going out to celebrate a child’s birthday, it’s always nice to let the kid pick where the family’s going out to eat for a birthday dinner. It’s unclear if this 5-year-old was the one who decided he wanted to spend his fifth birthday at Hooters, the chain restaurant known for its short-shorts and low-cut top waitress uniforms.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson of ‘Modern Family’ Just Welcomed His Second Child Into The World
Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are now two proud papas of two! The couple welcomed their second child, son Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, via surrogate on November 15. Ferguson is currently starring in Take Me Out on Broadway, and he had to take himself out...
How To Turn Taylor Swift’s Tour Into A Teachable Moment About Budgeting & Saving
Hot on the heels of Harry Styles' sold-out Love On Tour, Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour — complete with performances of songs from all of her albums. And if you have a tween or teen in the house, you've probably already heard the familiar refrain: Can we go, please?! But thanks to "dynamic pricing," it can feel impossible to scoop up tickets to see favorite performers without feeling like you have to spend a small fortune. If your kid wants to make it happen in the future, though, now's the perfect time to teach them to save and budget for those big, fun, *expensive* experiences.
Alanis Morissette Skipped Her Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexism And Mistreatment
After singer Alanis Morissette was a no show for her scheduled performance — a duet to the song “You’re So Vain” with pop singer Olivia Rodrigo — during the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame induction of legendary singer Carly Simon, fans wondered what happened at the last minute to make her cancel her appearance.
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood
Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Andrew Garfield Feels “Guilt” Because His Late Mom Won’t Ever Meet His Kids
Women aren’t the only ones to experience societal pressures of starting a family by a certain age; men also struggle with the stigma. As he nears his 40th birthday next year, actor Andrew Garfield got honest about the trajectory of his life and how he’s learning to accept the ebbs and flows of each chapter without judgment.
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie
There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
Scary Mommy
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0