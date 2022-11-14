ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick stressing time management with difficult road ahead

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots are going to enter a tough stretch as the colder months set in. They play the New York Jets at home on Sunday, and then they will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Thanksgiving night.

Following the Vikings game, they will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football on December 1.

It is a difficult stretch for a New England team that moved into the playoff rankings, following the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots could gain some serious ground in the playoff race, while losses could also push them out of it.

During a media Zoom call, Coach Bill Belichick admitted time management could play a pivotal role in the team’s success, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“Well, we’ll have to, again, manage our time the best that we can,” Belichick said. “We know what the schedule is. Certainly, the Jets are highest priority, but we have to be ready for the rest of the schedule as well. We have different people in the organization working on different things, so hopefully, we’ll be prepared for each of our opponents through the remainder of the season, but Jets are a big priority right now.”

New England will certainly be challenged over the next several weeks, as the Cardinals, Bengals and Dolphins are also on the docket. Time management may indeed be crucial to success.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

