WLKY.com
Survey reveals what residents want to see at site of former Iroquois Homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plans to breathe new life into the former Iroquois Housing Complex in south Louisville are moving forward with community feedback. On Thursday, the findings of a months-long engagement process revealed what residents want the new development to look like. There were nearly 500 responses to the...
WLKY.com
Louisville Fire Department gets new tool they say will keep Ohio river safer than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has a new tool that leaders believe will keep the waterways safer than ever before. On Thursday WLKY got a first look at LFD's newest rescue boat, during one of the training sessions for one of the three crews that will be manning it.
WLKY.com
How a 'micro-forest' could revitalize downtown Louisville, reduce stress, combat urban heat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new "micro-forest" in downtown Louisville could help revitalize the city's core, combat urban heat and lower stress, a UofL researcher predicts. Louisville's Trager family pledged $1 million to UofL's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute to help create the Trager Micro-Forest Project at Founder's Square, a small park at the corner of Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
WLKY.com
Staffing agency holding 3-day seasonal hiring event in Shepherdsville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a seasonal job, or maybe just a new job altogether, staffing agency Adecco may be able to help. The company is holding a three-day job fair in Shepherdsville starting Tuesday. The goal is to fill 200 warehouse jobs. You can get information...
WLKY.com
Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
WLKY.com
TARC reaches tentative agreement with union, pending member vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and the Amalgamated Transit Union have reached a tentative agreement between the two parties, pending a union member vote. Both parties met earlier this month and had made a verbal agreement. Now TARC officials say they have reached a two-year deal with the ATU, should...
WLKY.com
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
WLKY.com
Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Law Enforcement Council vote to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could...
WLKY.com
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
WLKY.com
Louisville Starbucks goes on morning strike, along with 100 other locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a regular at Starbucks, getting coffee on Thursday might be a little more difficult. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," more than 100 Starbucks stores across the U.S. are going on strike, including a location in Louisville. The location on strike is the one at...
WLKY.com
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after shots fired between 2 vehicles on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot on Poplar Level Road in the middle of the day. Watch scene video in the player above. WLKY's Chopper HD flew over the scene around 4 p.m. at Poplar Level Road and Hess...
WLKY.com
Whitney/Strong donates 100 'save a life' kits to Jeffersontown High School
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Students at Jeffersontown High School got life-saving training on Tuesday courtesy of the Whitney/Strong foundation. The organization was founded by Louisville native Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor who now fights to reduce gun violence. The organization donated 1oo "Save a Life" kits to the school....
WLKY.com
Santa drives Christmas tree to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to "spruce" up downtown Louisville!. The Metro's Christmas tree was chopped down and taken to Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday. The tree is a 35-foot Norway spruce, donated by the Kaelin family of Audubon Park. The Kaelin family say it'll be a bit bittersweet...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect Greenberg unveils 58-member team to transition into new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the mayor-elect prepares to lead Louisville, Craig Greenberg announced the 58-person transition team Wednesday. “It is so dynamic and important to have a team that reflects your city,” said Keisha Dorsey of Louisville Metro Council, and co-chair of the team’s economic development and housing committee. “Having all those opinions at the table gives us a global view. That's what we've been missing in this city. Diversity isn't just about black and white, it's about having every single sector where you're different.”
WLKY.com
What is the 'benefits cliff' and why are Kentucky lawmakers trying to fix it?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Christina Libby loves her job at Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub in Frankfort. But she has to be careful. The single mother of two relies on Medicaid for health insurance for her family. "If I work too many hours too many weeks in a row,...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
WLKY.com
Anchal Project, Louisville nonprofit that helps exploited women in India, hosting holiday trunk show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A unique, handmade item always makes a special holiday gift, and you can feel good about your purchase when it's from the Anchal Project. Anchal Project is a nonprofit social enterprise founded by a pair of Louisville sisters. The organization provides exploited women in India with...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized in alcohol-related crash near Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday night near Iroquois Park, according to Louisville Metro Police. Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested and charged with murder, first and fourth degree assault and wanton endangerment in connection with the crash. It happened just before 10:30 p.m....
