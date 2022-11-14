LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the mayor-elect prepares to lead Louisville, Craig Greenberg announced the 58-person transition team Wednesday. “It is so dynamic and important to have a team that reflects your city,” said Keisha Dorsey of Louisville Metro Council, and co-chair of the team’s economic development and housing committee. “Having all those opinions at the table gives us a global view. That's what we've been missing in this city. Diversity isn't just about black and white, it's about having every single sector where you're different.”

