Louisville, KY

How a 'micro-forest' could revitalize downtown Louisville, reduce stress, combat urban heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new "micro-forest" in downtown Louisville could help revitalize the city's core, combat urban heat and lower stress, a UofL researcher predicts. Louisville's Trager family pledged $1 million to UofL's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute to help create the Trager Micro-Forest Project at Founder's Square, a small park at the corner of Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
TARC reaches tentative agreement with union, pending member vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and the Amalgamated Transit Union have reached a tentative agreement between the two parties, pending a union member vote. Both parties met earlier this month and had made a verbal agreement. Now TARC officials say they have reached a two-year deal with the ATU, should...
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
Whitney/Strong donates 100 'save a life' kits to Jeffersontown High School

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Students at Jeffersontown High School got life-saving training on Tuesday courtesy of the Whitney/Strong foundation. The organization was founded by Louisville native Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor who now fights to reduce gun violence. The organization donated 1oo "Save a Life" kits to the school....
Santa drives Christmas tree to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to "spruce" up downtown Louisville!. The Metro's Christmas tree was chopped down and taken to Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday. The tree is a 35-foot Norway spruce, donated by the Kaelin family of Audubon Park. The Kaelin family say it'll be a bit bittersweet...
Louisville mayor-elect Greenberg unveils 58-member team to transition into new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the mayor-elect prepares to lead Louisville, Craig Greenberg announced the 58-person transition team Wednesday. “It is so dynamic and important to have a team that reflects your city,” said Keisha Dorsey of Louisville Metro Council, and co-chair of the team’s economic development and housing committee. “Having all those opinions at the table gives us a global view. That's what we've been missing in this city. Diversity isn't just about black and white, it's about having every single sector where you're different.”
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
