Caroleann
3d ago

This person is obviously unhinged and needs to go away for a very long time.

Reply(1)
5
 

CBS Austin

Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested in Uvalde

LAKEWAY, Texas — UPDATE:. The suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident has been identified as 17-year-old Jaden Smith, Lakeway Police said Wednesday. Smith has since been arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson

AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Lakeway Police identify 17-year-old suspect after two police cars damaged

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested. On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges. Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a […]
LAKEWAY, TX
CBS Austin

San Marcos PD searching for mailbox burglary suspect

The San Marcos Police Department is asking for information that could help identify a man who burglarized several mailboxes in late October. The burglaries happened at an apartment complex on Aquarena Springs Drive and Uhland Road. ALSO | Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after body found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Commissioner Wall to turn himself in on animal cruelty charges

Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall plans to turn himself in to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office either Friday or Saturday, Nov. 18 or 19, on eight charges of cruelty to livestock animals, said his attorney, Austin Shell. The Class A misdemeanor charges were signed Wednesday, Nov. 16,...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

COCAINE ARREST IN FAYETTE COUNTY

An Austin man learned what so many others already have, that you don’t bring illegal narcotics into Fayette County. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Holly Smith made a traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning at 3:20am near West Point. After an investigation, 22-year-old Joel Padilla-Gutierrez was allegedly found in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought

The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
GONZALES, TX
