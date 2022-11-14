Read full article on original website
Caroleann
3d ago
This person is obviously unhinged and needs to go away for a very long time.
CBS Austin
Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested in Uvalde
LAKEWAY, Texas — UPDATE:. The suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident has been identified as 17-year-old Jaden Smith, Lakeway Police said Wednesday. Smith has since been arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------
CBS Austin
Man arrested after stealing thousands of dollars from amputee in E Travis County
A man was arrested on Nov. 10 after stealing thousands of dollars from an amputee and locking himself inside an apartment in east Travis County. According to an arrest affidavit, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Community First Village, located at 9101 Hog Eye Road, at 10:21 p.m. on Nov. 9.
fox7austin.com
Police asking for help identifying person of interest in missing persons case
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a missing persons case. Police said 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1, and was last seen in the 3000 block of Esperanza Crossing. The person of interest is described...
fox7austin.com
Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson
AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed Central Texas deputy in the neck after shoplifting at H-E-B, police say
A Central Texas man was arrested for stabbing a Bastrop County deputy after stealing from H-E-B, according to police. The suspect, 40-year-old Jaime Eliseo Canales, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, Austin police said in a Facebook post on Monday. Canales is accused of going...
Lakeway Police identify 17-year-old suspect after two police cars damaged
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested. On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges. Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a […]
CBS Austin
San Marcos PD searching for mailbox burglary suspect
The San Marcos Police Department is asking for information that could help identify a man who burglarized several mailboxes in late October. The burglaries happened at an apartment complex on Aquarena Springs Drive and Uhland Road. ALSO | Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested...
Suspect in custody after SWAT call to northeast Austin apartment
APD said it's a family violence situation, and the suspect is refusing to come out.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after body found in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
fox7austin.com
Police believe body found in North Austin is 75-year-old missing veteran
AUSTIN, Texas - A body found in North Austin Wednesday morning is believed to be 75-year-old missing veteran Paull Patterson, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the...
CBS Austin
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant...
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
CBS Austin
Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
dailytrib.com
Commissioner Wall to turn himself in on animal cruelty charges
Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall plans to turn himself in to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office either Friday or Saturday, Nov. 18 or 19, on eight charges of cruelty to livestock animals, said his attorney, Austin Shell. The Class A misdemeanor charges were signed Wednesday, Nov. 16,...
kwhi.com
COCAINE ARREST IN FAYETTE COUNTY
An Austin man learned what so many others already have, that you don’t bring illegal narcotics into Fayette County. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Holly Smith made a traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning at 3:20am near West Point. After an investigation, 22-year-old Joel Padilla-Gutierrez was allegedly found in...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bastrop County (Bastrop County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bastrop County on Monday. The crash happened on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway at around 3 p.m.
CBS Austin
Family speaks after loved one dies, not reported missing by memory care facility for hours
The family of 76-year-old Paull Patterson is grieving after the ten-day search for their loved one comes to an end. Thursday evening, Patterson’s attorney tells CBS Austin the medical examiner confirmed to family that the body discovered Wednesday by Austin Police has been identified as Patterson. A citizen who...
Gonzales Inquirer
That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought
The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
Lakeway Police searching for suspect of stolen car
Lakeway PD tweeted officers were able to confront the suspect in the Rough Hollow area, but he fled the area, damaging two Lakeway Police units with the stolen car.
