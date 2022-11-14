ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Citrus County Chronicle

Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade.
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Slumping Bills, Browns escape snow, will meet in Detroit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills' home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017. “I promise you it’ll be...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

With Kupp injured, Rams need other receivers to step up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had all the ingredients to overcome the loss of Cooper Kupp to a torn ACL in 2018. There were receivers familiar with the system and quarterback, in addition to a strong running game and stability on the offensive line to help mitigate not having Kupp, who had not yet blossomed into a Super Bowl MVP and the fourth player in NFL history to claim the receiving triple crown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans showed they don't have to rely exclusively on their bruising ground attack. With Green Bay focusing on trying to slow down Derrick Henry, Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Leonard returns to make 1st start of season for Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is returning and starting for the first time this season against the Detroit Pistons. He has missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games to begin the season. Leonard had been dealing with stiffness in his right knee, which was surgically repaired in July 2021. He missed all of last season while rehabbing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury. Wedgewood was carted off the ice by paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell...
DALLAS, TX

