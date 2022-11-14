Read full article on original website
Is Texas A&M gearing up to fire Jimbo Fisher for Deion Sanders?
According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Oregon WR blatantly admits he faked injury in Washington loss
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson openly admitted to faking an injury against Washington while also revealing Bo Nix’s injury status. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning needs to have a long chat with wide receiver Kris Hutson about how to talk to the media. It’s pretty clear he has no clue.
Analysis: Runnin’ Utes revert back to last year’s losing ways in semi-surprising loss to Sam Houston
Utah basketball: Upstart Sam Houston overpowers the supposed bigger and tougher Utes at the Huntsman Center, hands Utah first loss of 2022-23 season
Ndamukong Suh signing could be the Super Bowl luck the Eagles need
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to stack up their defensive line for a Super Bowl push, signing veteran Ndamukong Suh. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season this past Monday at the hands of the rival Washington Commanders. Prior to Week 10, the team lost rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a high ankle sprain and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve.
NFL Week 11 Betting Trends and Odds for Every Team, Every Game
Every week at BetSided, our team of editors and writers break down each game on the slte, highlighting their favorite betting plays, while also sorting out all sorts of trends, news, nuggets and analysis to help form an educated wager. Some of the trends that we come across are insightful,...
Sam Houston State vs. Utah Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 17 (Back Utes at Home)
The Sam Houston State Bearkats upset the Oklahoma Sooners in their season opener, and they’re looking to upset a Pac 12 opponent on Thursday when they take on the Utah Utes. Utah is currently 60th in the country in KenPom’s latest rankings, and the team features on the better defensive units in the land. Utah is undefeated this season with blowout wins over LIU and Cal State Bakersfield before winning by 12 in its last game against Idaho State.
Juan Thornhill to wear special cleats honoring Virginia shooting victims
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will honor University of Virginia shooting victims with special cleats. This past Sunday, tragedy struck the University of Virginia after a shooting left three students dead. The victims of the shooting were members of the school’s football team — wide receiver Devin Chandler, linebacker D’Sean Perry, and wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. Two other students were injured. The shooter, former Virginia player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is currently in custody.
