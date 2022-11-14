ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Is Texas A&M gearing up to fire Jimbo Fisher for Deion Sanders?

According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Ndamukong Suh signing could be the Super Bowl luck the Eagles need

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to stack up their defensive line for a Super Bowl push, signing veteran Ndamukong Suh. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season this past Monday at the hands of the rival Washington Commanders. Prior to Week 10, the team lost rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a high ankle sprain and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve.
Sam Houston State vs. Utah Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 17 (Back Utes at Home)

The Sam Houston State Bearkats upset the Oklahoma Sooners in their season opener, and they’re looking to upset a Pac 12 opponent on Thursday when they take on the Utah Utes. Utah is currently 60th in the country in KenPom’s latest rankings, and the team features on the better defensive units in the land. Utah is undefeated this season with blowout wins over LIU and Cal State Bakersfield before winning by 12 in its last game against Idaho State.
Juan Thornhill to wear special cleats honoring Virginia shooting victims

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will honor University of Virginia shooting victims with special cleats. This past Sunday, tragedy struck the University of Virginia after a shooting left three students dead. The victims of the shooting were members of the school’s football team — wide receiver Devin Chandler, linebacker D’Sean Perry, and wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. Two other students were injured. The shooter, former Virginia player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is currently in custody.
