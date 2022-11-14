ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Goldblum Is Digging Being An Older Dad

Jeff Goldblum definitely has fun with how he’s become a culture touchstone of a zaddy, but it’s becoming a dad later in life that is really a blast for him. The actor and musician, 70, opened up during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how being an older dad to his two sons, Charlie, 7, and River, 5 is “such fun.”
How To Turn Taylor Swift’s Tour Into A Teachable Moment About Budgeting & Saving

Hot on the heels of Harry Styles' sold-out Love On Tour, Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour — complete with performances of songs from all of her albums. And if you have a tween or teen in the house, you've probably already heard the familiar refrain: Can we go, please?! But thanks to "dynamic pricing," it can feel impossible to scoop up tickets to see favorite performers without feeling like you have to spend a small fortune. If your kid wants to make it happen in the future, though, now's the perfect time to teach them to save and budget for those big, fun, *expensive* experiences.
'Princess Diaries 3' Gets Royal Go-Ahead At Disney

As Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) once said, “It’s not appropriate for royalty to jingle.” But fans of The Princess Diaries films are surely making a ton of noise as news of a third installment hit the internet. That’s right: Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the...
Andy Cohen Is Leaning On Sarah Jessica Parker For Her Sage Parenting Advice

Everyone has that fellow go-to parent who has older kids and has been through all that comes with the terrible twos. For Andy Cohen, those parents are Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa. The Bravo host opened up about how the Sex and the City alum helped him through a particularly trying moment this summer when his 3-year-old son Ben was having some sleeping issues.
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood

Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We're a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood.

 https://scarymommy.com/

