'She Said' a methodical, powerful recounting of Weinstein investigation
When the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against super-producer Harvey Weinstein were published in The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017, it hit Hollywood like a bomb.
Lindsay Lohan Says She'll Pass Her Husband's First Christmas Present Down To Her Daughter
Lindsay Lohan is reemerging onto the scene and starring in her first feature film since 2013. It’s a holiday movie called Falling For Christmas, and it’s streaming now on Netflix. As she makes the rounds promoting her new movie and her new era, she’s also reflecting on the...
Mila Kunis Revealed That Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids For A 5K
Earlier this month, Ashton Kutcher took to the streets of New York City and ran his first marathon. Kutcher’s wife and actor Mila Kunis revealed that the experience was so meaningful to the That 70s Show actor that their kids are now getting in on the action. The couple's...
Jeff Goldblum Is Digging Being An Older Dad
Jeff Goldblum definitely has fun with how he’s become a culture touchstone of a zaddy, but it’s becoming a dad later in life that is really a blast for him. The actor and musician, 70, opened up during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how being an older dad to his two sons, Charlie, 7, and River, 5 is “such fun.”
How Does The Crown Season 5 Cast Stack Up To Their Real-Life Inspiration? You Judge.
Season 5 of The Crown has finally arrived, bringing with it some controversial casting choices. Dominic West as Prince Charles? Fans beg to differ. Still, some of the cast for this season, which spans from 1990 to the summer of 1997, feels spot-on. You be the judge.
Mandy Moore Shares The ‘Super Mom’ Advice Hilary Duff Gave Her About Having Two Kids
Having a second child is a massive step for families — or at least it was for Mandy Moore. The This is Us star just welcomed her second son, Ozzy, last month with with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and recently opened up about how fellow mom and BFF Hilary Duff has helped her navigate her expanding family.
Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal review – an utterly shocking tale of the cash for babies scandal
This desperately compelling documentary twists like a thriller, yet maintains a clear head, as it explains an international adoption scandal that tore families’ lives apart
‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Says He's “Much More Emotional” Since Becoming A Dad
Anytime I’ve decided to sit down and binge watch an entire season of Queer Eye on Netflix, there is about a 99.9% chance that I will be sobbing for the majority of the episodes. And while most of the hosts on Queer Eye also love to let those tears flow (I see you, Antoni!), fashion expert on the show, Tan France, has always remained somewhat stoic.
Jason Momoa Dances to Dua Lipa With Daughter Lola, And He's Actually Pretty Good
If you need another reason to be totally enchanted by Jason Momoa, here’s a fun fact: he seems to be a pretty good dancer and an even better dad. The Dune actor showed off his skills alongside his co-star, Marlow Barkley, and his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, 15, on the set of their new film, Slumberland.
Jeff Bridges Worked With A Trainer So He Could Walk His Daughter Down The Aisle
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and battling a bad case of COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy, Jeff Bridges was only able to stand for 45 seconds at the time. Understandably, the actor was anxious to figure out a solution ahead of his youngest daughter Hayley’s wedding so he could walk her down the aisle.
How To Turn Taylor Swift’s Tour Into A Teachable Moment About Budgeting & Saving
Hot on the heels of Harry Styles' sold-out Love On Tour, Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour — complete with performances of songs from all of her albums. And if you have a tween or teen in the house, you've probably already heard the familiar refrain: Can we go, please?! But thanks to "dynamic pricing," it can feel impossible to scoop up tickets to see favorite performers without feeling like you have to spend a small fortune. If your kid wants to make it happen in the future, though, now's the perfect time to teach them to save and budget for those big, fun, *expensive* experiences.
Brendan Fraser Will Not Be At The Golden Globes Because His Mom “Didn’t Raise A Hypocrite”
Actor Brendan Fraser has made quite the career comeback with an overwhelming amount of fan support (including an adorable viral TikTok moment) and a critically acclaimed performance in the new Darren Aronofsky film — The Whale — it seems more than likely Fraser will be on the invite list quite often during award season.
'Princess Diaries 3' Gets Royal Go-Ahead At Disney
As Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) once said, “It’s not appropriate for royalty to jingle.” But fans of The Princess Diaries films are surely making a ton of noise as news of a third installment hit the internet. That’s right: Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the...
Andy Cohen Is Leaning On Sarah Jessica Parker For Her Sage Parenting Advice
Everyone has that fellow go-to parent who has older kids and has been through all that comes with the terrible twos. For Andy Cohen, those parents are Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa. The Bravo host opened up about how the Sex and the City alum helped him through a particularly trying moment this summer when his 3-year-old son Ben was having some sleeping issues.
Parents Are Sharing The Hell That Is Trying To Get Their Kids Taylor Swift Tickets
If you were one of the millions trying to snag some tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour earlier this week, and you came up with a big, fat nothing, you are not alone. Parents all over the country sat at their computers for hours, hoping and praying for the opportunity to purchase tickets for their kids while they were at school.
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood
Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Zooey Deschanel Says Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Is An 'Amazing Stepdad'
Zooey Deschanel’s partner Jonathan Scott is pulling more than boyfriend duty these days. The 42-year-old actress said her boyfriend of three years is "an amazing stepdad” and that “he's really very highly qualified for the job.”. The couple was interviewed, as reported by People, on the red...
Emily Ratajkowski Is Making Sure Her Son Gets A Balance Of ‘Gendered’ Toys
It’s difficult to put the experience of being a single mom into words. There are so many different, nuanced responsibilities for a single mom to consider than those raising a traditional nuclear family. Emily Ratajakowski, who split from her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, knows this all too well....
