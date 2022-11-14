ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bufalina opening in East Austin next week

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
All that's old is new again. After almost two years without a presence in East Austin, Bufalina is returning to the neighborhood where it got its start almost a decade ago. The restaurant's sister restaurant, Bufalina Due, was named the No. 6 restaurant in the city last month in our annual Dining Guide.

The pizza-centric restaurant will open next Monday, Nov. 21, at 2215 E. Cesar Chavez St., in the old Frank's Laundry space, about a half-mile east of the original location that Steven Dilley opened in 2013.

"I feel really lucky to have found a building that's similar in feel to our old location, not to mention being just down the block," Dilley told the American-Statesman over the summer. "We trucked our oven down the street and are also reusing some of our original furniture and fixtures."

Olamaie founding co-chef Grae Nonas, who went on to work at Carpenters Hall and later ran Italian pop-up Le Cowboy, will serve as the executive chef at the restaurant. The menu will feature a small roster of pastas, seasonal salads and small plates, and a selection of pizzas that will mirror part of the list at Bufalina Due in addition to selections unique to the East Austin location.

Bufalina will be open 4 to 11 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 11p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

