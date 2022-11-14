Gov. Abbott calling for an investigation into Harris County Elections

Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into voting issues in Harris County on Election Day.

"Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more," said Abbott's announcement.

All Harris County polling locations were open until 8 p.m. on Election day after a court order was filed over issues at the polls.

"I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott.

"The allegations of election improprieties in our state's largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted."

A statement from the Harris County Democratic Party said in part:

“It’s almost laughable that Abbott has demanded this investigation since he actually sent a team to oversee the Harris County elections last week. Was Abbott’s team ineffective? Will Abbott be investigating himself?

Our biggest concern about this is that Abbott and other GOP state leaders are trying to criminalize election workers. These elections are run by volunteers who are civically engaged and actively participating in the political process, and under Abbott’s watch, election workers have been constantly under attack."

