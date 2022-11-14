Pierce Brosnan has introduced his new grandchild to the world. The James Bond star has become a grandfather for the fourth time after his son, Sean, welcomed his second child, a boy named Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, with wife Sanja Banic last week. In a cute Instagram post, the 69-year-old actor shared two close-up photos of the newborn and congratulated his son, daughter-in-law, and their seven-year-old daughter, Marley May. “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22,” he wrote. “All good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you.”The Mamma Mia! star...

30 MINUTES AGO