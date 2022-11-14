Galaxy exercise contract options on six players

The Galaxy on Monday exercised contract options on defenders Martín Cáceres and Séga Coulibaly , midfielders Daniel Aguirre , Jonathan Pérez and Adam Saldaña and forward Preston Judd .

Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández , who led the team with 18 goals, saw his contract option triggered midway through the season.

The team declined options on goalkeepers Jonathan Klinsmann and Richard Sánchez , defenders Eriq Zavaleta and Jorge Villafaña and midfielder Víctor Vázquez , although the Galaxy are continuing discussions with Vázquez, 35.

Players already under contract for the 2023 season include goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, defenders Julián Araujo, Nick DePuy, Raheem Edwards, Marcus Ferkranus, Chase Gasper, Kelvin Leerdam and Jalen Neal; midfielders Efraín Álvarez, Gastón Brugman, Douglas Costa, Mark Delgado, Samuel Grandsir, Carlos Harvey and Riqui Puig; and forwards Kévin Cabral and Dejan Joveljić.

The Galaxy, who returned to the playoffs last season for just the second time since 2016, open next season against MLS Cup champion LAFC at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .