Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Offer To Another Released Superstar
Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a common thing and fans never knew when one of their favorite Superstars was going to get cut from the main roster or NXT. Bronson Reed happened to be one of the names that got released from the company and he has since gone on to work as JONAH in companies like NJPW and Impact Wrestling. However, it seems that WWE officials want to bring JONAH back into the fold as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has made him an offer.
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite
MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television. "This man right here [Tony Khan]...
Popculture
AEW Wrestler Suffers Broken Collarbone
An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was rushed to the hospital for an injury they suffered this past weekend after competing for the Warriors for Wrestling promotion in New York. Abadon was facing Joey Ace in a match and went for a hurricanrana. Abadon landed wrong, which led to the match being stopped before they were taken to the hospital. According to PW Insider, Abadon suffered a broken collarbone and there's no word on how long they will be out of action.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Open To Potential Return
Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he’d consider a WWE return under the Triple H regime. The former ‘Trey Baxter’ signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled a handful of matches for the NXT and 205 Live before his release that November, less than nine months later.
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
PWMania
New Sasha Banks Trademarks Indicate Her Next Move
This past week, some interesting trademark applications may have revealed Mercedes Varnado’s future plans (aka Sasha Banks). Michael Dockins filed the trademarks on behalf of Banks’ company Soulnado, Inc., which was formed in August. Dockins handles many trademark-related matters for professional wrestlers. On November 10, the following trademarks...
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
ComicBook
Latest Update on WWE Bringing Back Another Former Champion
WWE has seen some major changes recently, following Vince McMahon's departure and Paul Levesque's ascendance as the new Chief Content Officer for World Wrestling Entertainment, and it seems that more changes are coming as the rumor mill is hinting that a professional wrestling superstar might be returning to the fold. One outlet has reported that the WWE has offered a contract to Reed Bronson, the former NXT North American Champion, but the main wrestling stable might not be the only outlet that is looking to bring the formerly named "Jonah" to the ring.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk’s Official AEW Status Allegedly Leaks
CM Punk has been away from AEW since the infamous “Brawl Out” incident with The Elite and Ace Steel. Now Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are nearing a return to the company, Punk’s future is still up in the air and a Hall of Famer may have some tea to spill.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Kevin Owens Still Reportedly Scheduled for Upcoming WWE TV Tapings
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
tjrwrestling.net
Dave Meltzer On Blockbuster Opponent For Steve Austin At WrestleMania
Dave Meltzer has given his thoughts on Steve Austin returning at WrestleMania 39 and names what he sees as the biggest money match Austin could have. After nineteen years, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement to headline WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens in a somewhat impromptu match. Prior to that, the last time Austin competed was at WrestleMania 19 when The Texas Rattlesnake lost in the final of his trilogy of matches with The Rock.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Calling Off Planned Surprise
We’re currently on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and slowly but surely the two WarGames matches are coming together. Last week chaos ensued on SmackDown and it seemed that WWE was setting up The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes for Survivor Series: WarGames. Drew McIntyre...
