Some advice on navigating the shortage of amoxicillin

By Rachel Pierson
 3 days ago
Amoxicillin illustration Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The FDA recently listed amoxicillin on its page of drugs in short supply, specifically the oral powder pharmacists use to mix a liquid version of the medication that is easy to administer to young children.

“This is the first time I can recall in 34 years of practice ever running into this,” said Dr. Michael Bauer, a pediatric physician and medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

While hospitals are well-stocked, the supply shortage is being felt most at outpatient practices.

Dr. Bauer tells WBBM Newsradio that doctors and pharmacists are having to get creative.

“Certain concentrations may be in shorter supply than others, or even the size of the bottle that they get to that. But we're not feeling it in terms of having to go to alternative medications or substitute medications at this point,” he said.

For parents concerned about the upcoming winter season, don’t panic.

Most pediatric illnesses being seen right now, like RSV and influenza, are viral and don’t require an antibiotic like amoxicillin.

“They will sometimes be prescribed for a secondary infection, such as an ear infection or pneumonia,” added Bauer. “But for the primary illness, the underlying respiratory illness, cold, RSV, et cetera, you do not need to be taking an antibiotic.”

For children who do need amoxicillin, Bauer recommends parents call around to local pharmacies to make sure they have it in stock.

Otherwise, a doctor can prescribe an alternative antibiotic.

