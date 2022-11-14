ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

MSD discusses bullying issues at recent meeting

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Milford School District recently discussed bullying at a board meeting

At a recent school board meeting, several members of the community spoke out about reports of bullying in Milford School District schools. At the meeting, one person who spoke out, Ted Dempsey, is an advocate for student rights from New Jersey who was called in by a family who believed their child was bullied.

“What I see is a pattern in which a lot of times the administration overlooks or may not invoke the right kind of mentality, especially with children of color,” Dempsey said. “There are policies and laws that govern bullying. If you look at those in totality, you know it is a good law that they have. However, sometimes the administration doesn’t take into consideration fully what the law entails when it comes to bullying.”

Dempsey continued that he was at the meeting as he felt there were many students and administrators who were not provided information on how to address bullying grievances, that some felt they were pushed aside or taken lightly. Ryan Ratledge agreed with Dempsey, indicating that, for the most part, staff was responsive when bullying reports were submitted initially.

“My concern right now is the bullying going on in schools,” Ratledge said. “The safety concerns, not just bullying safety as a general. I think Milford does a good job on security. I have experience dealing with security matters and at Milford, security is pretty good. However, internal threat is a problem. Our kids are constantly coming home with concerns about being harassed, even threatened physically, because their opinion is different than others. Now, what I’ve noticed as well is that the school was really good about supporting certain opinions, but not others.”

According to Trish Gerken, Public Information Officer at Milford School District, all students are encouraged to report any concerns they have to a teacher, administrator, SRO or school support staff. There is also an app provided on the secondary campus called Stop It which allows students to report bullying, a system that has been beneficial in helping combat a variety of issues. The MSD website also provides a tool for submitting bullying concerns.

“For appropriate steps to be taken to address an issue, we must first be aware of the concern,” Gerken said. “The sooner a concern can be addressed, the quicker we can work to resolve an issue.”

Gerken explained that the definition of bullying is “any overt acts by a person, or a group of people, directed against a student victim with the intent to ridicule, harass, humiliate, intimidate or inflict bodily harm while at school, on school grounds or at a school-sponsored activity. These acts are repeated against the student victim over time.” Once the district learns of a bullying incident, an investigation is conducted, and steps are taken to ensure that the victim is not harmed.

“We would encourage any parent to be proactive and speak with their children about the harmful effects of bullying and the potential consequences,” Gerken said. “Parents are also encouraged to reach out to school staff or an SRO if they feel further conversations would be helpful for their child.”

Dr. Adam Brownstein commented at the board meeting that preventing bullying was a cause he had taken up as a crusade months ago, thanking those who came forward to express concerns.

“It is only through public comment that the board has an understanding of what the community feels,” Brownstein said. “If any individual wants to reach out to me, my email address is on our website, so feel free to email me your concerns. I also want to say that safety in our schools is not just a school issue, it is a community issue. I think this is something that needs to be addressed in the schools, in the community, at the level of our families and through any other organization, be that religious or otherwise.”

Gerken also pointed out that the district was fortunate to have a student population that wants to have a positive school environment.

“We have more counseling and support staff in our schools than ever to help assist our students work through conflicts in appropriate ways and support our students with their various mental health, trauma and other socio-emotional needs, in addition to their academics,” Gerken said. “School staff and administration, with the support of our families, have worked very hard to promote safe, supportive and positive school environments.”

Brownstein also felt that with community support, bullying incidents at Milford could be curtailed as well.

“We all have a stake in making our communities safe,” Brownstein said. “And I would like to work with whoever is willing to work with me to help that happen.”

For more information on bullying and bullying prevention, visit https://kids.dleaware.gov/pbhs/pbhs.shtml or call 800-722-7710 . Information is also available at https://kids.delaware.gov/fs/fs_iseethesigns.shtml or at https://picofdel.org . The Mobile Response and Stabilization Service, a 24-hour statewide crisis service for children and youth under 18 is available by calling 1-800-969-HELP (4357) or texting “DE” to 741741. The Delaware Department of Justice also offers a Bullying Prevention and School Crime Hotline at 1-800-220-5414.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
GREENWOOD, DE
WBOC

Dover AFB to Host State of the Base

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 15, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines DMI invites everyone to Shop Small on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 Culture Milford Advocacy for the Homeless plans busy November Annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza to benefit local family Mispillion Art League’s Big Draw was a Big Hit! Business KSI Receives Donation from Sussex County ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
starpublications.online

Seaford Veterans Day ceremony is held at Seaford High School

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Seaford High School Auditorium with local dignitaries, veterans, Gold Star Mothers and family members, and honored guest speaker Major Jeshua O. Alston. “I want to thank those who went out and voted on Tuesday. It is a right that we...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Two retired deputies win lawsuit against Wicomico Co.

WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police says one of its members and another retired Deputy have won a lawsuit against Wicomico County. Retired Wicomico Deputies Mike Bowers and Sam Workman claimed that the County erred when calculating their line-of-duty disability retirement pensions by requiring them to pay back certain worker’s compensation benefits that accused before their retirement. In addition, because retired employees are no longer bargaining unit members, they cannot use the employee grievance process through the FOP.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Milford Advocacy for the Homeless plans busy November

Milford Advocacy for the Homeless founder and CEO Martha Gery explained that her organization has a busy November planned. The month began on November 11 with a free event, offering haircuts, food, clothing and a bicycle clinic in the parking lot of UNITED Church. Clothing was provided by Gateway Clothing Connection and Charity Up Church was providing haircuts while MAH ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

Milton Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

The Milton Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director. Karen Falk is not new to Delaware. She worked in tourism and marketing in the First State for many years and over the summer the Milton Chamber of Commerce recruited her for this position. “It was no rush," Falk said....
MILTON, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Awarded $90K for Three-Year Levitt AMP Wilmington Music Series at New Urban Artist Exchange [UAE] Amphitheater

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz announced today that the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music, public space, and community building, has awarded Wilmington’s Cityfest, Inc. a multi-year Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $90K in matching funds to present a free outdoor music series. The City’s newest music event will be held at the soon-to be-completed Urban Artist Exchange [UAE] Amphitheater in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition

The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says

PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
PITTSVILLE, MD
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy