abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
WANE-TV
Language barrier for trucker accused in Warsaw bus crash delays court hearing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday. Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday....
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
WNDU
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
abc57.com
Riley High School parent says bullying led to Friday incident where gun was brought to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- JT Davis-Green saw a concerning message on his son's phone Friday. The message threatened violence, saying a student would "cap" the Riley High School sophomore. "The first thing I thought about was his safety when I heard this kid carries guns," he said. Davis-Green said he sent...
abc57.com
Arrest made in December 2021 shooting in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - An arrest was made in a shooting that injured two people, including a three-month-old baby, in Benton Harbor on December 12, 2021. Kylen Jenkins was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building causing injury, six counts of felony firearms, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
abc57.com
Mishawaka man sentenced to over three years for firearm offense
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka man was sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Frank Willis, 57, was sentenced to three years and 10 months followed by two years of supervised release.
95.3 MNC
Fight over wallet leads to deadly shooting
It was a fight over a wallet that led to a deadly shooting on Vassar Avenue last Friday morning, Nov. 13. Mikail Martinez, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting to death Lawrence Witzke, 24, of South Bend. Witzke was shot and killed after Martinez showed up in the...
WNDU
Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74-year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River Road near Quaker Road to a report of a one-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
WNDU
24 years later, SBPD reunites man with the officer that saved his life as a child
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - July 16th, 1998, South Bend police officer, Anne Hayes, responded to a call of a three-year-old wandering in and out of traffic in the northwest side of South Bend. Now, fast forward to today, 24-years-later, the boy, who now goes by the name Roberto Theiss,...
4 arrested on OWI charges this week
Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WNDU
Man arrested in 2021 shooting that injured woman, 3-month-old infant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a shooting that wounded both a woman and an infant in Berrien County back in 2021. The suspect, identified as Kylen Jenkins, was charged and arrested for 3 counts of assault with intent to murder, 2 counts of discharge at a building causing injury, 6 counts of felony firearms, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Miracle in a South Bend classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- ABC57's 57 Minute Miracle series is back for the 2022 holiday season! Meteorologist Maci Tetrick started the series at the Riverwalk in Mishawaka. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.
95.3 MNC
Niles man back in prison after stealing car outside gas station
A Niles man is back in prison, after driving away in a car left running outside of a gas station. Zachary Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing, or possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Monday. It happened in June, when Brooks took a car that was left running....
WANE-TV
New details: Witnesses describe semi’s reckless driving in Warsaw crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Court documents released Tuesday reveal eyewitness accounts of the semi-driver’s reckless behavior leading up to the bus crash in Warsaw. Police released on Monday night the charges for 58-year-old Victor Santos: 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.
WNDU
Mullen achieves funding necessary for purchase of old Hummer factory
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made. In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.
WNDU
Warming Stations in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619) Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Howard Park Event...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
