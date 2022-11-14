Kenya Brown & Sway Bhatia Discuss Mental Wellness

Source: Curtis J. Benjamin / Curtis J. Benjamin

WZAK’s Kenya Brown and Disney’s The Mighty Ducks Sway Bhatia, Teams Up for Saving Our Daughters to Discuss Mental Wellness to Inspire Girls of Color

Saving Our Daughters(SOD) understands the severity of this systemic issue on mental wellness for black & brown girls, and the important role mentorship plays in a young girl’s future achievements.

So, on November 10th WZAK’s and Celebrity Godparent of SOD, Kenya Brown took time to discuss mental wellness with Disney’s The Mighty Ducks’ young actress Sway Bhatia, who also is a Celebrity Godparent for Saving Our Daughters.

Their conversation focused on how youth can deal with stress during these very different times they live in; and Shay gave personal advice on having and maintaining positive self-esteem and who her influences were. The girls were also treated at the end of their session a FUN Tik-Tok Beyonce Challenge- led by SOD’s Tik-Tok Director Brooke-Monae.

Sway Bhatia is a New York City based actress, singer, dancer, model, drummer and comedian whose professional career started at the young age of three and hasn’t slowed down since. Bhatia currently stars as Sofi in the Disney+ sequel series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” which return for its second season this past September.

Take a look below on the influential Cinderella Class Session for the girls of P.S 42 Benjamin Altman in NY.