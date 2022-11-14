Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
MedicalXpress
Study finds weak evidence that interventions to boost housing affordability and stability promote better health
Research finds low-certainty evidence that programs such as emergency rent assistance, legal assistance with waitlist priority for public housing, long-term rent subsidies and homeownership assistance lead to positive health outcomes. It is known that housing insecurity leads to increased risk for both homelessness and poor health. But do interventions that...
Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations
Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
Majority of adults over 50 report being caregivers for other seniors: poll
Story at a glance A new poll carried out by the University of Michigan underscores the important role adults over 50 play in providing care for seniors. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they’ve helped an individual aged 65 or older with personal, health and/or other tasks within the past two years. The vast majority…
What Will End of COVID Public Health Emergency Mean for School-Based Telehealth?
The expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, likely to occur in January, will create significant complexity for schools that provide telehealth services to students. Since 2020, the COVID-19 emergency — a federal declaration issued by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — has driven a surge in telehealth utilization among […]
Mental health crises are excluded from some state abortion exemptions
There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count.
Food Stamps Study: SNAP Benefits Slow Memory Decline in Senior Recipients
The U.S. government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is designed to help low-income Americans pay for food, but it might have an additional benefit: slowing memory decline among seniors. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps...
Revive the Child Tax Credit — our children deserve nothing less
I like to think I’m an American success story. I was born into homelessness, grew up in the foster care system, and suffered unthinkable domestic abuse as an adult. Now I’m on track to graduate with a Master’s degree in social work next spring. But don’t mistake...
Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums
You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
Medical group favoring ‘gender-affirming care’ for children claims minors don’t have ‘agency’ to get tattooed
The American Academy of Pediatric Medicine doesn’t believe minors should be allowed to receive tattoos but supports "gender-affirming care" for children under 18.
MedicalXpress
Incarceration of parent is associated with worse access to health care for millions of US children, new study shows
According to a new study, children exposed to parental incarceration had worse access to primary care and more unmet dental and mental health care needs than their peers, even after accounting for income, insurance status, rurality, and other important factors. With the United States having the highest incarceration rate in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Legislation to address nursing home workforce shortages finds new supporter
The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced in May by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Madeline Dean (D-PA) and David McKinley (R-WV), still awaits action in the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. But a supporter has emerged from outside the long-term care industry. In addition to...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that COVID-19 policies harmed minority women's perinatal experiences and magnified inequities
Black, Indigenous and other women of color who were pregnant or gave birth during the pandemic said these experiences were overshadowed by isolation, confusion and fear, much of it caused by unclear or frequently changing institutional policies, according to a new study. Women from across the U.S. who participated in...
AMA
Work to close insurance coverage gaps for preventive care
Across the U.S. population, gaps in health insurance coverage result in people missing opportunities to achieve optimal health status. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and on the Hill to remove obstacles to patient care and confront today’s greatest health crises.
ajmc.com
Providers Must Educate Congress, CMS on Reality of Oncology Practice Finances, Dr Kavita Patel Says
Former Obama administration official Kavita Patel, MD, MS, told a gathering of the OneOncology Physician Leadership Conference that policy leaders and members of Congress need input on the realities of oncology practice finances. As CMS moves to implement the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as well as the Enhancing Oncology Model...
wiareport.com
New Data on the Gender Gap in Bachelor’s and Advanced Degrees
The U.S. Census Bureau has released an updated report on the educational attainment of the U.S. population in 2021. The numbers show that nearly 30 million women in the United States have a bachelor’s degree but no graduate degree. Another 17,568,000 women hold a graduate or professional degree. For...
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
colbyecho.news
The importance of understanding and addressing cross-cultural barriers in healthcare
Different backgrounds lead to unique ways of perceiving situations, particularly those related to healthcare. Such differences can affect communication among healthcare providers or between hospital staff and patients. To address these needs, it is important to bridge gaps in cultural understanding. Strong cross-cultural communication is essential in building trust between...
Families with unpredictable work hours are less likely to get the food stamps they need
About 1 in 5 families do not sign up for food stamps, even though they're eligible. The study found people with more volatile incomes are less likely to access SNAP. Food stamps are adjusted based on inflation. Many low-income families aren't getting the food stamps they need because of unpredictable...
lifetrixcorner.com
What is a Healthcare Advocate? 5 Reasons You Might Need One
Taking care of your health is an imperative part of life, and while it does involve some personal responsibility, you don’t have to go through it all alone. You can adopt a healthcare advocate to help campaign for you while you navigate the healthcare industry. This advocate can be...
Comments / 0