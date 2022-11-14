ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs

Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
MedicalXpress

Study finds weak evidence that interventions to boost housing affordability and stability promote better health

Research finds low-certainty evidence that programs such as emergency rent assistance, legal assistance with waitlist priority for public housing, long-term rent subsidies and homeownership assistance lead to positive health outcomes. It is known that housing insecurity leads to increased risk for both homelessness and poor health. But do interventions that...
Axios

Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations

Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
The Hill

Majority of adults over 50 report being caregivers for other seniors: poll

Story at a glance A new poll carried out by the University of Michigan underscores the important role adults over 50 play in providing care for seniors. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they’ve helped an individual aged 65 or older with personal, health and/or other tasks within the past two years.  The vast majority…
The 74

What Will End of COVID Public Health Emergency Mean for School-Based Telehealth?

The expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, likely to occur in January, will create significant complexity for schools that provide telehealth services to students. Since 2020, the COVID-19 emergency — a federal declaration issued by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — has driven a surge in telehealth utilization among […]
The Hill

Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums

You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Legislation to address nursing home workforce shortages finds new supporter

The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced in May by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Madeline Dean (D-PA) and David McKinley (R-WV), still awaits action in the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. But a supporter has emerged from outside the long-term care industry. In addition to...
AMA

Work to close insurance coverage gaps for preventive care

Across the U.S. population, gaps in health insurance coverage result in people missing opportunities to achieve optimal health status. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and on the Hill to remove obstacles to patient care and confront today’s greatest health crises.
TEXAS STATE
wiareport.com

New Data on the Gender Gap in Bachelor’s and Advanced Degrees

The U.S. Census Bureau has released an updated report on the educational attainment of the U.S. population in 2021. The numbers show that nearly 30 million women in the United States have a bachelor’s degree but no graduate degree. Another 17,568,000 women hold a graduate or professional degree. For...
Medical News Today

What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression

The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
colbyecho.news

The importance of understanding and addressing cross-cultural barriers in healthcare

Different backgrounds lead to unique ways of perceiving situations, particularly those related to healthcare. Such differences can affect communication among healthcare providers or between hospital staff and patients. To address these needs, it is important to bridge gaps in cultural understanding. Strong cross-cultural communication is essential in building trust between...
lifetrixcorner.com

What is a Healthcare Advocate? 5 Reasons You Might Need One

Taking care of your health is an imperative part of life, and while it does involve some personal responsibility, you don’t have to go through it all alone. You can adopt a healthcare advocate to help campaign for you while you navigate the healthcare industry. This advocate can be...

