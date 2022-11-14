ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections

City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
erau.edu

Eagle Researchers Work to Better Communicate Uncertainty in Hurricane Forecasts

In spite of around-the-clock news coverage that communicated updated forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the intensity of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, both of which tore through Florida recently, causing severe property damage and flooding throughout the state, was underestimated by many residents before the storms made landfall.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
getnews.info

WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services

WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
stetson.edu

Hatter Food Pantry Receives $3K Grant to Help Students in Need

The Hatters Helping Hatters Food Pantry has received a $3,000 grant and soon will receive a donated, small refrigerator that will allow it to expand its food offerings to Stetson students in need. The Hatter food pantry is located in Student Counseling Services and is open to Stetson students facing...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy