Nearly 5,000 Florida students Baker Acted at school according to new report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 5,000 Florida students were Baker Acted at school in 2021 according to a new report released by the state. The report is the first of its kind. A state law passed last year created the requirement for districts to report the number of Baker Acts that occur on school grounds, buses, and school-sponsored events.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
Ron DeSantis Names 114 Purple Star Schools Across Florida That Help Children of Military Families
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 114 schools in 10 counties across the state will be designated as Florida’s first class of Purple Star campuses in recognition of their support for the children of military families. DeSantis made the announcement while visiting Fort Walton Beach High School in Okaloosa...
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
Florida Gov. DeSantis says ''People just need to chill' with all the 2024 speculation
"I mean, seriously, we just ran an election."
calleochonews.com
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
DeSantis 'vibes' could pull Florida Latinos away from Trump, GOP operatives say
MIAMI — There's a significant chance that Florida Latinos will back Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over former President Donald Trump in a possible 2024 presidential primary, multiple Latino Republican operatives tell the Washington Examiner.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Dr. Ladapo To Serve As Surgeon General In His Second Term
In Florida, Republicans didn’t simply deliver a red wave, they obliterated Democrats up and down the ballot, putting to rest any notion that Florida is a purple state. It wasn’t a surprise that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis dispatched Democrat Charlie Crist and by a 19-point spread. “And so
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty slams national teachers union for claiming it knows child needs best
The National Education Association posted that teachers 'know better than anyone' what students need to thrive. A Florida-based parental rights group is slamming the nation’s largest teachers union over messaging that teachers know better what kids should learn. Moms for Liberty, headquartered in Melbourne, is taking issue with a...
WCJB
City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will hold a roundtable for the building community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable for members of the building community on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Ocala Golf Club starting at 9 a.m. It is an opportunity for contractors, engineers, and other building industry professionals...
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
erau.edu
Eagle Researchers Work to Better Communicate Uncertainty in Hurricane Forecasts
In spite of around-the-clock news coverage that communicated updated forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the intensity of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, both of which tore through Florida recently, causing severe property damage and flooding throughout the state, was underestimated by many residents before the storms made landfall.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital awarded ‘A’ safety grade
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital were both recently awarded an ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group following an evaluation of general hospitals across the country. This national distinction celebrates both hospitals’ achievements in protecting their patients from preventable harm and medical errors....
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
mynews13.com
Coastal homeowners pushing for seawalls face lengthy process
As businesses and homeowners along the coast work to clean up the damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, many who didn’t have protection from seawalls are now hoping to build them. What You Need To Know. Homeowners along the coast have worked for years to build a seawall. The...
getnews.info
WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services
WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
stetson.edu
Hatter Food Pantry Receives $3K Grant to Help Students in Need
The Hatters Helping Hatters Food Pantry has received a $3,000 grant and soon will receive a donated, small refrigerator that will allow it to expand its food offerings to Stetson students in need. The Hatter food pantry is located in Student Counseling Services and is open to Stetson students facing...
mynews13.com
Expert says Volusia County seawalls could take years to build
Experts say that one of the most coveted items for many along the Atlantic coast is coastal "approved" sand — a specific type of sand property owners need to have when adding material to their home projects on the beach. What You Need To Know. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole...
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
