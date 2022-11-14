Read full article on original website
KVAL
Douglas County Sheriff's Office to hold Search and Rescue orientation event Thursday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, November 17th, at 6 PM, the Douglas County Sheriff's office will hold a Search and Rescue orientation event. The event will be at the Oregon State University Extension office near the Douglas County Civil Court. Douglas County Search and Rescue currently has around one...
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FIREARM INCIDENTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following alleged firearm incidents on Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said at 11:00 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South in Green stating that 77-year old Don Hartline of Roseburg, had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for services. The caller told dispatchers that Hartline had left in a vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR RURAL HEALTH DAY
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress issued a proclamation at their weekly business meeting on Wednesday, calling upon all county residents to observe National Rural Health Day, which is celebrated every third Thursday in November. Commissioner Kress issued proclamation certificates to various organizations in the community...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT
Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
beachconnection.net
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
klcc.org
Oregon woman faces fraud charges after enrolling her dead spouse in three colleges and universities
A federal grand jury in Medford has returned a nine-count indictment against a Central Point woman for fraudulently obtaining over $36,000 in federal student aid…by enrolling her dead spouse in three different colleges and universities. Between September 2017 and April 2019, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering allegedly signed up her late...
nbc16.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a restraining order violation on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Northwest Goetz Street. A 29-year old was contacted at the residence, after being restrained from the property earlier. He was charged with a restraining order violation with bail set at $5,000. The man was released later in the day.
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
kezi.com
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK
Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
