Roseburg, OR

kezi.com

Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR RURAL HEALTH DAY

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress issued a proclamation at their weekly business meeting on Wednesday, calling upon all county residents to observe National Rural Health Day, which is celebrated every third Thursday in November. Commissioner Kress issued proclamation certificates to various organizations in the community...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT

A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT

Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15

On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION

Roseburg Police jailed a man for a restraining order violation on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Northwest Goetz Street. A 29-year old was contacted at the residence, after being restrained from the property earlier. He was charged with a restraining order violation with bail set at $5,000. The man was released later in the day.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs

SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
ROSEBURG, OR

