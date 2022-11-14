Read full article on original website
LaRose proposes requirement for citizen-led constitutional amendments to pass with 60% of the vote
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, is leading an effort to change the rules for ballot issues that amend the state constitution by requiring those issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to pass. Ohio citizens are able to bypass the legislature in order to create policy...
Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education
Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
Storming Capitol on January 6th was 'really stupid,' Ohio Oath Keeper testifies
In an unexpected turn, Ohioan Jessica Watkins took the stand in her own defense Wednesday in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial in Washington. During her testimony, the bar owner and former Army soldier said it was a “really stupid” decision. She’s the third defendant to testify in...
Public defender's office says swatting bill can lead to 'coercive atmosphere'
The state public defender’s office is opposing a bill that would increase penalties for people who call in a fake emergency to law enforcement in hopes of causing a large response from first responders, also known as “swatting.”. The bill, HB462, which received another hearing Tuesday in the...
Ohio state school board could vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution on Tuesday
The full Ohio State Board of Education could vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would push back on a Biden administration anti-discrimination policy. The board’s executive committee voted a proposed resolution out of committee on Monday that could be voted on Tuesday. This is an amended version of an earlier proposed resolution that backs Ohio anti-trans bills considered by lawmakers and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration.
Beshear signs executive orders easing restrictions on medical cannabis, regulation of Delta-8
Kentucky is easing restrictions on residents who leave the state to access medical marijuana in places where it’s legal. Flanked by a doctor, military veteran, and a former federal prosecutor, Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday signed two executive orders aimed at helping those struggling with certain medical conditions such as chronic pain and PTSD.
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider tells Ohio lawmakers that gender affirming care ‘saves lives’
An Ohio House committee heard testimony from dozens of people, including “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, who are against a bill that would stop doctors from providing gender affirming or gender transition care to minors. Schneider, a transgender woman who won more than $1 million as a “Jeopardy!” champion,...
Ohio celebrates UC-inspired program that's helping to create more startups statewide
New startups have increased dramatically since Ohio streamlined the patent and licensing process, enabling inventors to own their intellectual property. In the four years since UC pioneered the process, new startups in Ohio went from 12 to 89. This additional commercialization means more money for Ohio and, according to Lt. Governor Jon Husted, "it’s creating a virtuous cycle of prosperity."
Hospitals are packed and wait times are long. Blame RSV, the flu and COVID-19, Ohio's top docs say
COVID-19 is circulating, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is raging among children and there has been a recent spike in the number flu cases in Ohio. The result is hospitals across the state — especially those that treat children — are swamped and doctors are imploring the public to take steps to prevent the spread of these viruses.
Designs show what a new, more cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly 4th Street bridge could look like
It's hard to get between Covington and Newport right now if you're walking or biking. But proposed designs for a new bridge between the two could help. Dozens of residents packed into the Hub and Weber Architects office Tuesday night to see what a new 4th Street bridge between Covington and Newport could look like. The Devou Good Foundation funded three designs, all of which include expanded space for biking and walking.
