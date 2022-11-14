ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education

Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
Ohio state school board could vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution on Tuesday

The full Ohio State Board of Education could vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would push back on a Biden administration anti-discrimination policy. The board’s executive committee voted a proposed resolution out of committee on Monday that could be voted on Tuesday. This is an amended version of an earlier proposed resolution that backs Ohio anti-trans bills considered by lawmakers and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration.
Ohio celebrates UC-inspired program that's helping to create more startups statewide

New startups have increased dramatically since Ohio streamlined the patent and licensing process, enabling inventors to own their intellectual property. In the four years since UC pioneered the process, new startups in Ohio went from 12 to 89. This additional commercialization means more money for Ohio and, according to Lt. Governor Jon Husted, "it’s creating a virtuous cycle of prosperity."
Designs show what a new, more cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly 4th Street bridge could look like

It's hard to get between Covington and Newport right now if you're walking or biking. But proposed designs for a new bridge between the two could help. Dozens of residents packed into the Hub and Weber Architects office Tuesday night to see what a new 4th Street bridge between Covington and Newport could look like. The Devou Good Foundation funded three designs, all of which include expanded space for biking and walking.
