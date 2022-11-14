It's hard to get between Covington and Newport right now if you're walking or biking. But proposed designs for a new bridge between the two could help. Dozens of residents packed into the Hub and Weber Architects office Tuesday night to see what a new 4th Street bridge between Covington and Newport could look like. The Devou Good Foundation funded three designs, all of which include expanded space for biking and walking.

COVINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO