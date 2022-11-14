ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Island, FL

Florida man arrested after stealing 85 pounds of shrimp, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in the Florida Keys put a man behind bars Sunday after they say he stole 85 pounds of shrimp and other items from a storage facility.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10 a.m., the owner of the facility contacted authorities after he noticed that his lock had been broken off.

Deputies said 85 pounds of shrimp, a Garmin GPS unit, an air pump, and an engine part had been stolen from the facility.

After reviewing the security footage, deputies identified the alleged shrimp thief as Felipe Fonseca, 52, of Stock Island. According to the sheriff’s office, Fonseca had previous encounters with law enforcement.

He was found shortly after the theft and booked into jail on charges of burglary, larceny, possession of burglary tools, and damage to property.

