Shawn Johnson's Husband Lovingly Applauds Her Grace Through Pregnancy & Motherhood in Heartfelt Video

By Alyssa K. Davis
 3 days ago
Andrew East is scoring major brownie points on the internet today for his sweet video applauding his wife and parenting partner, Shawn Johnson East .

In an Instagram post captioned, “honestly both are wild but @shawnjohnson thrives as a mom,” East created a Reel that begins with a few photos of Johnson East during her time as an Olympic gymnast with text overlay reading, “I used to think it was impressive when she could do this with her body…” followed by several more photos of her during her pregnancies and while caring for the couple’s daughter with text overlay reading, “Until I saw her do this.”

Snaps included the mom of two holding daughter Drew, 3 , on her baby bump while pregnant with son Jett, 1 , a very pregnant Johnson East cooking dinner, a very, very pregnant Johnson East sitting by the pool, and a hilarious shot of the mom while pregnant with her son, laying on her back on a couch with stickers stuck all over her bump — courtesy of Drew, we’d assume.

People applauded East for his recognition of both his wife being incredible and of women’s bodies being incredible, with fans writing, “This is the sweetest! The human body is an INCREDIBLE thing,” “Thank you for setting such a great example of cheerleading your wife in life. Great marriage advice by example!,” and “This is one of the sweetest things a husband can say. I applaud you for applauding the strength and sacrifice of her (and all moms).” Men, take notes!

Before you go, check out these celebrities kids who are super close in age .
