FREEZING FOG ADVISORY FROM AMERICAN FALLS to ARCO AND NORTH AND EAST TO SUGAR CITY EMCOMPASSING I-15 BUSIEST TRAVEL LANES THROUGH NOON. Highs today once we get out of the teens and some zero or below wind chills will only be in the teens by 10am and mid to upper 20's max today. Still stagnant air with high pressure through Wednesday before a jammin' cold front plants some snow chances in the mountains (20%) and cold air invades and makes lows unbearable for the valley. Thursday and Friday morning will be below 0° for the valley (non-wind chill induced...) Jeff Roper.

AMERICAN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO