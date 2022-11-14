Read full article on original website
In the Rockies, goats beat bighorn sheep
JACKSON —It doesn’t take much to get a mountain goat’s goat. They go from “passive to aggressive really fast,” said Joel Berger, the Barbara Cox Anthony University Chair of Wildlife Conservation at Colorado State University. One of Berger’s recent studies found that in high alpine...
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
I grew up in Jackson, Wyoming. Here are the 10 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit the popular town.
Many visitors to the Tetons and Yellowstone set up base in Jackson and get too close to wildlife, forget to pack layers, and only go to tourist traps.
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 15-21, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter has arrived early this year with heavy snow in early November followed by unseasonably cold temperatures in mid-November. High pressure along the West Coast is resulting in a prolonged dry spell that will last through the remainder of this week, but temperatures will continue to be colder than average at all elevations.
Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
Freezing Fog Advisory through 12noon
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY FROM AMERICAN FALLS to ARCO AND NORTH AND EAST TO SUGAR CITY EMCOMPASSING I-15 BUSIEST TRAVEL LANES THROUGH NOON. Highs today once we get out of the teens and some zero or below wind chills will only be in the teens by 10am and mid to upper 20's max today. Still stagnant air with high pressure through Wednesday before a jammin' cold front plants some snow chances in the mountains (20%) and cold air invades and makes lows unbearable for the valley. Thursday and Friday morning will be below 0° for the valley (non-wind chill induced...) Jeff Roper.
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash
REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.
Man arrested for murder after BYU-Idaho grad is found dead in Georgia
ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
