Tampa Bay, other Florida theme parks offering Black Friday deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Black Friday and the holiday season are quickly approaching and various theme parks across Florida, from Tampa to Orlando, are beginning to release their special deals.

Below is a list of deals on tickets and other theme park fun that News Channel 8 has received in to our newsroom. Locations like ZooTampa, Walt Disney World Resort and the Florida Aquarium have not yet released Black Friday deals or plans to do so,

This list will be updated updated as we know more.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Those wanting to visit Busch Gardens can save on tickets, passes, “Fun Cards” and more, but these offers end on Black Friday itself. Shoppers can take advantage of up to 65% savings.

Busch Gardens single day tickets are on sale for $73.99 and Adventure Island single day tickets are $45.99.

A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 2023 Fun Card is $93.99. The Fun Card including Adventure Island is $114.99.

Guests can also save on Busch Gardens’ tiered annual passes, including savings up to $30 on the Bronze pass, up to $35 on the Silver pass and up to $40 on the Gold pass.

SeaWorld Orlando

Busch Gardens’ sister park, SeaWorld Orlando, is also offering similar deals for Black Friday.

Single day tickets to SeaWorld begin at $54.99. Tickets to both SeaWorld and Aquatica start at $77.99.

SeaWorld’s Fun Cards are $94.99 each.

Tiered annual passes are also on sale. The theme park’s Bronze pass is $150, the Silver pass is $195 and the Gold pass is $234.

Discovery Cove

Another SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment property, Discover Cove is offering Black Friday deals, with savings up to 50% on dates throughout 2023.

Day resort admission with the Black Friday sale begins at $108.50 for each ticket. This admission includes a day at Discovery Cove with “all-inclusive amenities and access to The Grand Reef, Freshwater Oasis, Explorer’s Aviary and Serenity Bay,” the park’s website says.

Discovery Cove’s signature dolphin swim package is also up to 50% off on select dates through Dec. 31. Prices begin at $159.

More deals for Discovery Cove , with admission to other SeaWorld Parks properties, like Busch Gardens, are available online.

Universal Orlando

While not necessarily a Black Friday deal, Universal is offering a ticket deal for Florida residents until Dec. 4.

Parkgoers can buy a ticket for a day, and get the second day free during the holidays.

Those interested in heading to Universal Orlando for its holiday celebrations can purchase tickets now through Dec. 4.

Tickets start at $164 and can be used on non-consecutive days.

The deal is only valid online and tickets must be used by Jan. 26. Ticket prices vary by day and block out dates and restrictions apply.

Legoland Florida Resort

Families interested in Legoland deals can sign up to receive the news before anyone else.

Details on deals are not yet available.

